By the time this column is out, we will have a new president in Joseph Biden along with a new vice president, Kamala Harris. I hope this will mean a change for the good in the direction we are heading. The last four years for me have been four years of lies and bullying and I’m really tired of it. I’m tired of false tweets and the lack of acceptance of the truth about who won the election. I want to be proud of my president and the country that he represents. I hope Biden will have better luck getting the COVID-19 vaccine out for all to receive and start to open up the economy again.
My husband, Norm, tried to sign up for vaccine as he just turned 70. But he had no luck, so he will have to wait until the next batch of the vaccine is available.
The Covington Lake annual meeting will be Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. and will be a virtual meeting via Zoom. Once the meeting is set up, you should receive an invite to attend the meeting. Proxies are due by Jan. 28. Three board positions are available. At this time, three people have applied for those positions. They are Deb Harris, John Olock and Brian Hakoun.
After talking to a member of the social committee, we are setting March 27 for our community yard sale. There are lots of yard sales in April, so we thought we would try a March date. Due to the pandemic, the social committee has been unable to meet. But we hope once we can meet again that some of the new homeowners will join the committee and come up with some new ideas for social events.
Everyone should have received their dues booklet by now. If you have not, please contact Premier Management.
Carolina Forest and Covington Lake lost a friend when Melton “Fox” Gore was killed this past week by a motorist while picking up debris on S.C. 22. Some of you may recall when he attended our National Night Out block party in 2019. He was always smiling and will be remembered for his help to Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers as the environmental representative for the Horry County Police Department.
The Carolina Forest Library has attraction books for sale if anyone is still looking. They are $20 each. The library remains open with masks required and 15-minute browsing. You can also pick up your books curbside if you don’t wish to enter the building. The Nook is still not allowed to accept donations of books, but I ask you to hold on to them as the closet is very empty and we will need books when we can accept them.
The widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard continues. Crews are putting sod down in the medians and working on some drainage issues. When it starts to warm up, black top work will start. We all need to be careful on the road as many workers are out there working. Next week, I hope I will have attended the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting and have more information about the project from Jason Thompson, the county coordinator for the project.
It looks like several houses for sale in Covington Lake have contingences on them. Most have been on the market for a short period of time before the offers. We are a popular neighborhood in Carolina Forest.
Happy birthday to Bob Cotell (Jan. 23). The Cotells are moving to North Carolina to be near their children and grandchildren so we wish them the best of luck in their move.
Look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@ gmail.com.
Stay safe, wear your mask and social distance.
We don’t want to lose more people to this pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.