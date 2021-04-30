As I write my column this week, I’m looking forward to going to my first Dodgers game in Dodger Stadium. Norm and I try to get to a different ball park each year. Even though we are Red Sox fans, it is fun to see other teams and parks.
We spent this week in California building a new 90 feet long and 7 feet high wood fence for our daughter’s backyard. She wanted to have the slats go side to side, so Norm had to dig 18 post holes to do the job. Not bad for a 70-year-old man.
I heard that we are down to four cygnets this week, but that is better than last year when we lost all but two, I think. Not sure what is killing them, but it seems to happen each year.
The pool has gotten colder this week, so we’re unable to fix the light under the water as the temp has to be 75 degrees and it was down to 66 degrees this week. I hope it will warm up soon. If you need a key card for the pool, you should contact Waccamaw Management. If it is your first card, it is free; if it is a replacement card, the cost is $25.
There was a lot of discussion this week about kayaks on the retention ponds. It is in the covenants that no boats or swimming in the ponds will be allowed. I think it was a combination of safety concerns and all the chemicals that end up in the retention ponds from fertilizer, etc. To change a covenant, you need two-thirds of the homeowners to vote for the change.
There has also been a lot of talk about the fountains that aren’t working. The previous management company failed to get multiple bids for the fountain replacement and the single bid was three times what the board had paid for them in the past. At the May board meeting, new bids will be reviewed and a company will be chosen to replace them. In order to keep our dues down, the board works hard to get the best prices for projects.
The last year has been difficult for the board as our previous management company’s representative just wasn’t able to keep up with the needs of our board. I hope the new management representative will be more responsive to board’s needs.
The Carolina Forest Library is now accepting book donations and is in the process of restocking the Nook. As of May 1, meeting rooms can be used at half capacity and some of the children’s programs will be starting back up.
Several people have inquired about how adoptions work for roads or areas of Horry County. You must sign an adoption agreement with the county for two years and agree to pick up litter six times during that period. You will get a sign on the area that says that you have adopted the area. Beautify Carolina Forest has adopted most of the roads in Carolina Forest and we do pickups along them every month, but there are some places on the perimeter that could be adopted like the area around Walgreens, Walmart and International Drive from the schools to S.C. 90. It is great exercise and a good way to teach older children about litter and volunteering. If you’re interested, contact me and I will get the person to speak to. We have many students help us who need to
perform community service as part of their graduation requirements.
With more people becoming vaccinated, it appears our traffic is picking up with more tourists coming to Myrtle Beach. I think 80% of the tourists arrive by car, so U.S. 501 is getting busy again. Please pay attention as you drive and put the phone away before someone gets hurt.
Happy anniversary to Elizabeth and John Wills on May 1 and happy birthday to Kalla Sau Sedo on May 4.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. I get most of my material from our Facebook page, but don’t hesitate to email me if you have news that you would like me to print, including graduations, birthdays, awards received and get well wishes. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
