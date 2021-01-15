Just back from picking up litter with the Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers and students from Scholars Academy.
It seems like we pick up more and more each month and that is not a good sign. I don’t understand the mindset that you can just throw your trash out the window of your vehicle and someone else will pick it up.
I hope as the road construction is finished and cleaned up, the Carolina Forest community will start to try to keep the roads and sides of the road cleaner. All I can do is hope.
Homeowners should start to get their payment books in the next week. A few have received them already. I heard there was a problem with the printing company as they were supposed to be sent out in December. They somehow got misplaced, and it wasn’t until the board started asking Premier where they were that the problem came to light. If you haven’t received them, please let Premier know.
Everyone should have received a proxy voting sheet in the mail for our Zoom meeting on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. You can list any board member as your proxy. Premier suggested my husband, Norm Fay, as he is the board president. Since it is a Zoom meeting, only board members will be present at the meeting to be proxies. More information will follow on how to check into the Zoom meeting.
Many homeowners received notice that their mailboxes were in need of work.
Alain Haggiag has started repairing and repainting mailboxes for a price. He lives on Covington Drive and can be found on Facebook. He said he is repairing with PVC moldings and several coats of paint that should last for a while.
There was a discussion on Facebook about using kayaks on the ponds. Norm answered on Facebook that our ponds are retention ponds and are full of fertilizer and bacteria.
In order to allow people to use the ponds, they would have to be checked for bacteria levels on a regular basis to make sure they are safe.
Many neighborhoods allow people to use boats on their lakes, but they are naturally-formed lakes that flow from the woods that produce tannin that is a natural antiseptic. This decreases the bacteria etc.
It is a safety issue. This is why the board tells people not to eat the fish in the ponds, as they are very contaminated.
There is a 10-foot easement around the ponds that is owned by the HOA and people are welcome to walk along the shores of all the ponds.
If a homeowner wants to join our Facebook page, please include where you live. This is a closed group and if I, as an administrator, don’t know where you live, I cannot approve you.
This week has been very sad to me with the Capital destruction by American people. It made me realize how angry President Trump has made a certain group of Americans. Destruction and violence are never the answers to change.
I just heard that an ACE hardware store is coming to Carolina Forest. I think it will be in the plaza by Ollie’s.
Work continues on the new Grand Strand ER in the same area, though it looks like Conway Hospital’s ER on International is unlikely due to neighbor and DNR concerns.
Don’t forget the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the recreation center. The guest speaker will be Jason Thompson, the coordinator of the RIDE III Carolina Forest road project. He will bring us up-to-date on the progress and answer questions. Social distancing and masks are required at the meeting.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library are starting to get applications for the two $1,000 scholarships that will be given out in May. Applications are available at CFHS’s and AAST’s websites and at the library.
I noticed my daffodils are starting to pop up in my gardens so hopefully, that means that spring is on its way.
Time to take down the Christmas decorations and pull out the Valentine’s Day stuff like they have in the grocery stores.
Happy Birthday to Heath McCullion Jan. 19 and a special happy birthday to my husband Norm who will celebrate the big “70” on Jan. 19.
Look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com. Hope everyone stays safe and healthy.
