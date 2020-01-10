So, the holidays are over and we are back home after two weeks in California. Enjoyed the stay but glad to be back. We had a quiet New Years’ Eve and day as we did the red eye from California. We didn’t get much sleep for a couple of days so had some catching up to do.
It will be a busy year for us with multiple trips to California as our son Ben gets married there in April.
Hope everyone had a nice holiday and has a healthy New Year. As you get older, you realize how lucky you are to have your health.
Homeowners should have received proxies for the annual meeting on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Library meeting room. Please send them in whether you plan to attend/or not attend as we need a quorum to hold the meeting. Otherwise we have to reschedule the meeting at an added cost.
As of Dec. 31, only 31 had been returned. Need 126 to have a quorum. Three people are running for two board positions. Norm Fay and Roberta Tasco, incumbents, and John Harris. Information about each candidate is with the proxy. Come to the meeting and voice your concerns and questions.
There has been some Facebook discussion of car burglaries. As it has been stated in the past, lock your doors of your car if you leave it in the driveway, and don’t leave anything of value in the car.
These are crimes of opportunity so the culprits look for unlocked cars and cars with valuables in them.
Reminder that trash cans are not allowed in front of houses including garages, per our covenants. I see a lot of them in front of garages as I walk the neighborhood.
Place them on the side of the house, out of view or in your garage.
Welcome to new homeowners Jennifer Del Rios on Quincy Hall and Martin and Nancy McGarvey on Covington Drive.
Covington Lake homeowner Carol Bellacera, who has many published books, will be featured at the library on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. to discuss her time in Hollywood and almost getting her first book made into a movie.
Local author Tracey Bailey will be at the library on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. to discuss her new book, “Riverside Blues: A Gullah Tale.”
If you need help updating your resume, come to the library the first Friday of the month from 1-4 p.m. for free help from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
On Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., you can learn about the history and culture of early residents of Horry County, as presented by the Horry County Museum at the Carolina Forest Library.
If you read this in time, don’t forget to stop by the volunteer fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Library on Friday, Jan. 10. Great way to help others and also to meet new friends in the area.
The Horry County Animal Care Center will also be doing adoptions that day and continue to do them once a month at the library.
Volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest will pick up litter this weekend. If you wish to help, meet at 8 a.m. in the recreation center parking lot and Carol will give you supplies and area to pick.
Happy late birthday to Cathy Korley Jan. 5 and Dennis Chechile Jan. 10.
Looks like the daffodils are blooming, so I guess I will need to spend some time in the gardens as the weeds are taking over.
Time to take down the Christmas decorations and put the spring ones up. Oh, and of course, time to get ready for baseball season (Go Red Sox and Patriots!)
My New Year resolution is to get organized and get rid of stuff that I don’t need or use. I hear such horror stories about children being left with a parent’s house that is full of stuff, and I don’t want that for my children.
My children are trying to talk us into moving to the west coast to be closer to them, but for the time being, we are staying here and just visiting them.
I look forward to hearing the news of the neighborhood. Don’t forget to mail your proxy.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.