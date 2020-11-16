As I write my column, we have just elected a new President of the United States. My hope is that President Biden can bring this country back together, strengthen our bonds with our allies all over the world and get this pandemic under control until a vaccine is available.
I’m personally tired of all the divisiveness of our current president and I hope we can turn this around.
I’m also very happy to see the first female vice president in Kamala Harris. Women need a place at the table.
I love this time of year with the nice sunny days and temperatures in the 70s and 80s with less humidity. The grass is starting to go dormant for the winter, as Norm mowed today, and he hopes it’s for the last time this season.
This is a great time to head to our beaches as parking is free starting Nov. 1 and the beaches are pretty quiet.
Several people on Facebook are talking about the fish population in the lakes. Norm says it was stocked four years ago with grass-eating carp and was probably stocked in the past with other kinds of fish. People say they catch bass, rock bass, blue gills, and shiners along with the carp.
Remember when fishing that it is catch and release as there is a fair amount of chemicals from fertilizer etc. and bacteria in the water and the fish. Only people living in Covington Lake are allowed to fish the lakes.
Another discussion on Facebook was about street lights that are out. You can either report the pole number to Premier Management or to Santee Cooper.
These lights are very expensive as we pay to rent them, and also pay the electricity bill on them. Over the years, we have paid well over the cost to put in the light poles.
Mr. Sweet, from Plantation Lakes, has been working with HOAs, Santee Cooper and Rep. Tim McGinnis to have communities take over their street lights and just pay the electricity.
It would require a change in state law. You can read all about this at the Civic Association web site at cf-ca.org.
Just a reminder that all political flags and signs need to be removed from yards and buildings now that the election is over.
You may have seen the CCU students at the first lake on Thursday. They are evaluating that lake as part of their classwork.
After a very busy month of voting at the Carolina Forest Library, the library has quieted down.
If you are new to the area, don’t forget to stop by and get a free library card. Also check out the Book Nook for used books and get an attraction book for $20 to check out some of the restaurants and facilities in the area. It is good until December 2021.
We are lucky to have a great library and library staff in our neighborhood. When the multi-use path is completed, you will be able to ride your bike or walk to the library and playground. There is also a 5K path behind the library for your enjoyment.
Volunteers from Beautify Carolina Forest will be doing litter pickup this weekend and we are looking for help on Nov. 18 to spread several trucks of mulch on the medians on Gardner Lacy Road starting at 8 a.m. at the median by Clear Pond.
The more volunteers that show up, the faster it will go. It is a good morning of exercise and usually takes a couple of hours of work.
I hope everyone continues to wear their masks as they are in public places even if the masks are no longer mandated by the county. There was a 43% decrease in cases when we were wearing masks and now the number of cases is rising again.
Happy anniversary to Marcia and Rick Orencia Nov. 19.
I look forward to hearing about the news and events in the neighborhood. I try and talk about things that I see on our Facebook page.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
Thank you to all the people who let me know that they enjoy reading my column and appreciate the work of the board in caring for this community. It is a thankless job sometimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.