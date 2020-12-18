Spent this week getting the house back in order after being gone for two weeks. Christmas tree is up and wreaths are hanging from outside lights. This is the one time of the year that I miss the snow (for about a day). Christmas just isn’t the same without some white stuff.
I see that lots of homeowners are also getting into the spirit with lots of house decorations and lights. I love the wooden characters by the main entrance. Everyone should take the time to walk around the neighborhood in the evening and enjoy all the beauty.
I heard that Santa will come to our neighborhood on Dec. 22 via the fire department. They will go down Covington Drive and Clandon Drive around 5 pm. We are first on Santa’s list.
The board is working on scheduling the annual meeting in January. They are looking into a Zoom presentation so everyone can attend without pandemic worries.
There are two positions available on the board if anyone is interested. The forms for running for the board should be in the mail this week. This will be a busy year for the board with lots of landscaping to be done at the front of our neighborhood.
If you are interested in running and have any questions, don’t hesitate to call or email current board members.
Coupon books for next year should be coming out in the next couple of weeks for quarterly dues.
The students from CCU that did the lake project’s main objective was to identity and formulate complex engineering problems utilizing the National Academy of Engineering’s 14 Grand Challenges as their framework.
This includes looking at the health, joy of living, sustainability and security of water sources at Covington Lake. The board hopes they will present their final suggestions once the project is complete. The board has been looking at how to decrease erosion around the lakes, so maybe they will have some suggestions.
Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers had a successful litter weekend with some new volunteers and students. Thank you to all of our volunteers for a job well done this year. We couldn’t be so successful without all of your help and support.
Thank you to the anonymous donor who ordered Beautify Carolina Forest hats for all of our volunteers from 4Imprint. We passed them out this weekend and they were greatly appreciated.
The Carolina Forest Library will be on shortened hours from Dec. 14 till the end of the year. It will be closed Dec. 25-28 and Jan. 1-4 and will close at 4 p.m. on the rest of the days.
If you haven’t gotten your attraction book for next year, stop by and pick one up for $20. $10 of cost goes to support Friends of Carolina Forest Library and library needs.
I just saw that Kroger is offering an antibody test for COVID for $25. Several people have told me they thought they might have had a mild case of COVID, but if you have, you should have antibodies from it.
Grand Strand broke ground on a new ER in front of Ollie’s plaza. Conway is trying to build one also but it is trying to build on mitigation land by The Farms on International Drive and is facing some opposition from DHEC and neighbors, due to increased traffic and land not being zoned for a hospital.
They will present a new proposal in January.
Happy birthday to Mark Hilb Dec. 23.
Wishing everyone a Happy Hannukah and a safe and healthy holiday season.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com with news and events.
