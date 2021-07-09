Hope everyone had a safe Fourth of July. Every year, there are deaths from
the use of illegal fireworks and fires caused by fireworks, so I personally wish they were banned except for controlled shows. It is also a very traumatic time for vets and pets with all the noise.
By the time my column comes out, I hope the pool will be open.
Hucks Pool Co. started the repair this past Friday after the needed part arrived. But the work still must be approved by DHEC to reopen the pool.
The board is asking residents to let them know if there are any trees along the ponds on community property that need to be removed as one tree recently fell in the pond. They will be removed at the HOA’s cost.
The front entrance has been repaved and a stop sign has been reinstalled.
When Southern Asphalt is done with the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard, they should clean up the area around the front entrance.
At the board meeting, there was a question about homeowner flags.
According to our covenants, only American flags are allowed to be flown. Other flags must be brought before the board for discussion.
I’m hoping the yellow biting fly infestation is coming to an end as it is hard to sit outside without getting bitten.
Usually, they are out in June and gone by July.
Today, we welcomed our new neighbors, Natalie and Mark, who bought a house on Summerhill Court. I also want to welcome Shelby Pryor (Clandon Drive), The Van Kirks (Stonemason Drive), The Chagnons (Concord Court), The Huynhs (Covington Drive) and The Deiblers (Summerhill Drive). Welcome to all of our new neighbors.
Please slow down on our roads.
Homeowners should document the license plates of speeders and turn that information over to police before someone gets hurt. It is 20 mph on our streets.
Carolina Forest National Night Out will be held on Aug. 3 from 7-9 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Park and Recreation Building. It is an opportunity to meet the women and men of police and firefighters who support our community. If you are interested in helping, you can contact randystroup @yahoo.com.
We did this a couple of years ago as a block party and it was fun for the children to see all the vehicles and meet the fire and police personnel.
This weekend is Beautify Carolina Forest’s litter pickup weekend.
Last month, we had several people on vacation and really could have used some extra volunteers to take over those areas, so if you have a couple of hours to volunteer, we would love to have you come to Carolina Forest Recreation Center parking lot on Saturday between 7:45 and 8 a.m. to get an assignment and supplies.
We have been busy this past week mowing and keeping up the medians that we are responsible for. I did notice that Southern Asphalt has started mowing the new medians along Carolina Forest Boulevard that are just grass. This week, they will be working on the corner of River Oaks and Carolina Forest Boulevard during the night, so please be careful if you are in that area.
The Carolina Forest Library continues to be busy with children’s programming starting back up and adult programming in the fall.
The next Friends of the Carolina Forest Library meeting will be July 12 at
1 p.m. in the meeting room at the library. Lifetime membership is $10 and we welcome new members who wish to volunteer in the library.
The Friends of the Carolina Forest Library have set their Family Fun Day for
Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 pm. There is a $5 admission per child and they will have inflatable rides, games and prizes along with food for
sale.
They will be looking for volunteers to help run the fair and high school students can get community service credits for working.
Happy birthday to Jimmy McCullion (July 15).
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@ gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.