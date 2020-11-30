Hope everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving. I know that it probably was different from previous years with smaller family groups but hopefully, next year, we can get back to normal times.
Looks like the vaccine will be available in the coming months so we can start to slow the spread.
A board member met with a landscape architect to come up with a plan to replant the front of Covington Lake. He will come up with a plan and then the board will have to seek bids to have the actual planting done.
The students from CCU spent last Thursday at the first lake out front taking water samples and using a drone to map out the lake as far as size and depth of lake. They are just doing one lake as part of a school project.
Everyone really needs to be aware of their surroundings if you are out early in the morning. Recently, a bear was seen on Linton Court, and it swam across the lake and came out by Concord Court.
There was also a video of a bear coming down Covington Drive. Foxes have also been seen in the early morning.
The Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers had several bags of litter that was on a corner for pickup but instead, I assume by a bear, it was strewn all over the median in front of Plantation Lakes. They are out there so we will need to learn to live with them.
Welcome Allen and Penny Friend who have just purchased 2309 Clandon Drive. Welcome to Covington Lake.
At the recent civic association meeting, a gentleman from the planning commission was talking about the vote by county council to stop dealing with mining issues and give the job to DHEC. There have already been two readings and there will be one more on Dec. 8.
This is not a good idea as it takes the control as to where mines can be placed out of local control. If you agree, let your councilman, Bill Howard, know your thoughts.
Several other issues were discussed at the meeting including lack of lights on Carolina Forest Boulevard, and how close roads are to the new multi-path.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association meets the third Wednesday of each month at the recreation building at 7 p.m. It will not meet in December but will start back up in January. Great meeting to learn what is going on in our community and ways to get involved.
Thank you to all the volunteers that came out to help Beautify Carolina Forest spread 10 tons of mulch on the medians on Gardner Lacy Road, and to all the volunteers that help with litter each month. It is very appreciated by the community and me.
Happy birthday to Fran Cooper Nov. 29. On that same date, my mom, Jeanne Flood, will be 95 years young.
Happy birthday, Mom. Sorry we can’t be there to celebrate.
I guess that is all the news for the week. Look forward to hearing from you.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.