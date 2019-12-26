I attended the Horry County Parks and Recreation Department Christmas party on Monday, Dec. 9.
Myriam Bradshaw did a great job making it a holiday party. There was a performance by the Carolina Forest Performing Arts Academy which got everyone into the holiday spirit.
There were crafts for sale, crafts for children to make, hot chocolate and Christmas goodies sponsored by Grace Church, door prizes and of course, Santa.
It is one of the things that I miss living in South Carolina. In Massachusetts, my dad and I would always go to the town singalong for Christmas and sing our hearts out. I miss him this time of the year as he was kind of a bah humbug for Christmas, but he loved to sing at the tree celebration.
Thank you to all who participated in our neighborhood Christmas party. It was good to see everyone. We hope more people will join in activities in the future.
The annual meeting will be Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Library meeting room.
You should receive your proxy statement in the next week. Please fill out and return right away. I found that people tend to put it in their stack of mail and it gets forgotten.
We can’t have a meeting unless we have a quorum. Two board positions are up for reelection.
Homeowners should have received HOA dues books by now. There was no increase this year in dues. Dues are due Jan. 1. If you didn’t receive a payment book, contact Premier Management.
The last lot on Concord Court has been sold and building is starting. Several more houses in the neighborhood have sold, so make sure you say “Hi” to your new neighbors.
I hope to get going on a welcome package for new residents this spring.
Someone commented on Facebook about people cutting down trees in the front area. For the last couple of years, some downed fir trees that are still alive but not in good shape have been donated to a local church for their Christmas pageants.
Once the road work and bike path are complete, the area in front of our community will be cleaned out of dead trees and replanted to help screen the noise from the houses on Clandon Drive.
If you have time, don’t forget to fill out the recycling survey online. It is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KHCBSingleUsePlastics. It will let the county know how people feel about recycling and what is needed/wanted in the future.
I was at the Citizen’s Academy for Planning and Zoning and we talked about impact fees. This was on the ballot in 2018 and was approved by 72 % of the voters.
It is a fee charged to all new development in unincorporated Horry County to pay for growth-related infrastructure. This could be parks or public safety buildings.
It can’t be used for operations, maintenance or staffing, but if they are collected, could be used to pay for infrastructure on the capital budget of the county and free up money for staff, etc.
The most expensive item on the list of potential projects is the interchange on U.S. 31 connecting to Augusta Way and Revolutionary Way on Carolina Forest Boulevard.
This would mean you could exit Carolina Forest Boulevard in the middle and get right onto U.S. 31 which would greatly reduce the traffic on Carolina Forest Boulevard, U.S. 501 and River Oaks Drive.
The county council is looking at the impact fees for the 2021 budget at the retreat this month.
The library remains very busy with the holiday programs. Remember they are on shortened hours for rest of the month. They will be closed Dec. 25-29 and Jan. 1.
Our library is the busiest place in town with 17,033 library cards issued since opening in September 2012, and over 12,000 check outs per month.
They have added many new things with year including cake pans for use, availability to use ancestory.com on their computers, no late fines, a new copier at reasonable prices and automatic renewal of books. They get compliments every day about all the services they provide and have a great staff of librarians.
If you want to get a new attraction book, they are available at the library for $20. I’m told that they will run out of them early this year so don’t wait until the last minute to get yours.
Friends of Carolina Forest Library will have their next bag of books sale on Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Just $5 allows you to fill a provided brown grocery bag with books and audio books.
December’s sale is to buy one and get one on all adult’s and children’s books. We have a huge selection of both. Stop by and check it out.
There will be a volunteer day at the library on Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Jennifer Silsmer is still looking for groups looking to volunteer to participate. Stop by the library and ask for her, if interested.
Last year, we had over 350 potential volunteers come through to look for volunteer positions.
Volunteers for Beautify Carolina Forest are working to get ready for the spring planting season including replacing the Bradford pears that were removed on the median near Carolina Forest Elementary School, and replacing some palms that didn’t survive.
Thank you to all who donated to this group during Giving Tuesday on Facebook, and hope you will continue to support our group.
Donations can be mailed to PO Box 50411, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. With the widening of the road, we will need help to maintain and mow the new medians that are planned. I hope to have the communities along the road help with this endeavor.
The Imagine 2040 plan was approved by county council last week. It is a blueprint for the future of Horry County. You can find it on the Horrycounty.org site if you want to read it.
Happy birthday to Mark Hilb Dec. 23.
If you would like your birthday or anniversary added to my list, email me the information. It is especially fun for children to see their name in the paper.
I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy and healthy New Year.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
