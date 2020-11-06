It is Nov. 1 as I write my column. How this year has flown by. We had about 50 trick-or-treaters last night. Norm wore his mask to pass out candy and pencils. It was probably a good night to let kids be kids and some adults be kids.
By the time this column is out, we will have elected our next president for four years. The phone calls and TV ads will end and we will get on with life as we know it. Either way, we have to learn to live with this president and try to get back to being a good democracy and ally again.
Don’t know how many people actually voted on Nov. 3, but I can tell you that the lines at the Carolina Forest Library were long all throughout the early absentee voting.
Maybe Carolina Forest residents realized how important their vote is. In the past, less than 20% of the registered voters voted. I’m proud that people realized the importance of their vote.
The board has been working on next year’s budget. Looks like there will be a fair amount spent on landscaping.
They have hired a new lake company so hopefully, the three fountains that are down will come back online soon. There will be no increase in dues this year due to all the hard work of the board.
No more bear sighting, but several coyotes have been spotted in the neighborhood. Please be aware when out with small pets.
Please remember to read the covenants if you haven’t read them recently. You can see them on Covington-Lake.com under forms. Remember that all outside planting of trees has to be approved to make sure you are planting on your property and not HOA property. The covenants also cover things like colors used to paint houses, roof tile color and other exterior structures. This is all done to protect the value of our homes.
The pool closed on Oct. 29.
Homeowners might see some students from CCU working along the front pond. As part of their environmental studies, they will be looking at water quality, lake depth and erosion.
Thank you to Dr. Monica Gray, one of our homeowners and professor at CCU for allowing her students to work on this budget.
The Carolina Forest Library remained busy with all the voting this month, but should be quiet by now. I think a lot of people avoided the actual library this past month as the parking lot was full of cars of people voting.
There are still pre-made bags of books for sale as well as single books in The Nook. They are also selling the attraction book for $20. Still not able to accept book donations. I’m hoping by the first of the year, we will be able to accept again.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library are sad to hear that our secretary, Denise Snight, is moving back to Delaware on Dec. 1. She will be missed by all.
The volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest will be looking for volunteers on Nov. 18 to help put down several trailers full of mulch on Gardner Lacy Road medians so if you wish to help, we would love your company. Can use wheelbarrows, pitchforks, shovels if you have them. Will probably meet around 8 a.m. at the median by Clear Pond.
The widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard is ahead of schedule per Councilman Bill Howard. They are working on finishing the medians and sodding all the areas around the road. Still working on drainage near The Parks and have to finish sidewalk from Covington to Gateway Drive. I see a lot of people using the multi-paths for walking or biking. It will be a great way to get exercise.
I was asked if we are losing our acceleration lane and I believe we are, but will now be coming onto two lanes, so should be easier to enter the traffic.
We will also have a single lane in the middle to turn into to make a left-hand turn. I think people are going to be surprised at how much easier the travel will be when this project is complete, along with some work at Postal Way to add lanes and widen there also.
The last of my monarchs became butterflies this week. Hopefully, they are on their way to Mexico for the winter. Sounds like a good idea for all of us.
I’m saddened that the county council decided to not mandate masks. There was a huge reduction of cases in the county while the mask ordinance was in effect.
Hopefully, people will still mask and keep our cases down until a vaccine is available in the spring. I know everyone has a little mask and COVID fatigue, but we need to stay safe as best we can.
With lots of people ordering Christmas gifts online, don’t forget to sign up for amazonsmile.com and make a contribution to some worthy groups every time you shop on this site.
I know that Friends of the Carolina Forest Library and Beautify Carolina Forest both have accounts. It doesn’t cost you a dime to support them. If you are new to area and shop at Kroger, go to Krogercommunityrewards.com and sign up your card and pick one of these groups.
Every time you shop, Kroger will donate a portion of what you spent to your selected group.
Happy birthday to Mandie Silver Nov. 8 and Juliette Lotts Nov. 10.
I look forward to hearing the news of the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
love to hear personal stories that I can add to my column.
