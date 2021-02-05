On Saturday, the board attempted to hold a Zoom annual meeting. However, due to the fact that just 33% of proxies were returned — you need 51% to have a quorum — it ended up not being a legal meeting.
Norm Fay gave an update on things that have happened this past year, but no new business or election of board members took place. A few questions were asked by homeowners, but the board will wait until the next meeting to answer questions.
The board will try and schedule another annual meeting on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. and try to find a place where people can meet in public. You will receive a new proxy package in the coming weeks. Please, as soon as you receive it, sign it and return it.
Not much going on in Covington Lake. The board listed its three priorities for the coming year: the redesign and planting of the front berm, correction of the problems with the ditch behind Covington Drive (between us and Walkers Woods) and fixing all the fountains. I know people are upset about the fountains. The issue is finding a company that can replace and repair the fountains at a reasonable cost. The board is always working to maintain costs to keep dues down.
Just a reminder that all Christmas decorations need to be removed from outside of homes. Maybe some Valentine’s Day decorations.
We had over 20 houses sell during 2020 and many sold shortly after they went on the market. Covington Lake has a great reputation among Realtors. Homeowners have worked hard to maintain their properties and it shows.
If you are new to our neighborhood, welcome. If you have a Kroger card, you can go to Krogercommunityrewards.com and pick a group to donate to every time you shop. The two I know are Beautify Carolina Forest and Friends of the Carolina Forest Library, but there are many groups online that could use your donation. Another site where you can make a donation every time you shop without cost to you is Amazon.com/smile. You pick the group that you want to support and they receive a percentage of what you spend as a donation.
As I stated last week, the community yard sale is March 27.
More and more vaccination sites are coming online, so I hope everyone will be able to receive their vaccine. Norm and I both got our first shots this week. I heard that admissions to hospitals are down 24% nationwide in the last two weeks, so everyone seems to be getting the message about masks and social distancing. Elementary school children will be coming off the hybrid plan this Monday, so everyone needs to give themselves a little extra time in the morning to get to work and realize that between 7-8 a.m. and 2-3 p.m., Carolina Forest Boulevard between Spring Lake and Gateway is 25 mph (35 mph the rest of the time). There is talk about adding teachers to the vaccination schedule now and I think that would be a great idea to protect both our teachers and their students. Middle schools and high schools will go back to regular classes later on.
Beautify Carolina Forest will be doing its monthly litter pick up on Feb. 13 starting at 8 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center parking lot. Special thanks to the Sunrise Rotary Club for their support in picking up litter in Carolina Forest.
Carolina Forest Library will be making more $5 bags of books for sale as they still can’t accept donations. We are basically clearing out our present books in hopes of lots of new donations once they are able to accept donations again. Attraction books are still available for 2021. AARP will not be doing in-house free tax prep this year, but information is available at the library about free virtual tax prep by AARP. You can call 843-310-2122 to get more information. The federal government has moved the first day to accept tax returns to Feb. 12.
The Friends of the Carolina Forest Library organization invites all high school seniors who live in the Carolina Forest area to apply for our $1,000 scholarship. Applications are available at the library or school websites.
Looking forward to the Super Bowl even though the Patriots aren’t in the game this year.
We will cheer on Tom Brady as in Tom We Trust.
Happy Birthday to Joan Lopez (Feb. 11).
Please keep safe and I look forward to hearing about news and events in the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
