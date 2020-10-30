I love this time of year with the warm days and cool nights. Spent this morning working in the yard cleaning up plantings and cleaning up the garage.
I always have lots of projects this time of the year for my husband, Norm, but most times, I just do them myself. This week, I painted the back door, put on a new door handle and demolded the siding. Next project is windows to be washed.
The board had a meeting this week at the pool to discuss upcoming projects, and will have a budget meeting this month to see where money needs to be spent to maintain our development.
HOA fees were due the first of the month so if you haven’t paid yet, time to get it paid.
The pool will close on Thursday, Oct. 29 for the season.
The board is aware that several fountains aren’t working. They need to find a new provider to repair them. The small fountain has come loose from its mooring and needs to be moved back to center of the lake area.
It looks like everyone wants to have Halloween, with lots of houses decorated and ready with children and adult treats.
The holiday falls on a Saturday, so we could be busy. Leave your garage lights on if you wish to participate in the festivities.
The county has dropped the mask mandate for public places which I think is crazy with the uptick in COVID-19 cases, but I hope people will continue to wear a mask in public for their own and others’ safety.
I know everyone is tired of the masks but the literature supports that it does decrease the spread of the virus.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association held its first meeting since March in the recreation building.
A small group came to listen to Rep. Tim McGinnis and Bruce Fischer talk about their goals if they win as the SC representative for our district.
November will be the civic association’s elections meeting. If you want to get involved in the civic association, they are looking for board members.
If you haven’t voted yet and wish to vote absentee, the Conway election office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 31 for voting.
It appears from the lines at the Carolina Forest Library that lots of people are voting absentee with lines most days. They are very efficient so the line moves along quickly.
I’ll be glad when the election is over as I’m tired of all the political ads, phone calls and divisiveness. Hopefully, whoever wins, we will all support that person and try and get our nation back on track.
The widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard continues, and I think drivers are getting used to the new traffic patterns and the lower speed of 35 mph, though some people continue to ride right on your bumper to make you speed up.
Southern Asphalt is working on medians and putting down new sod.
I have been raising monarch butterflies the last few weeks. This week, three have come out of the chrysalis stage and emerged as butterflies.
I still have four in chrysalis stage and two caterpillars. I’m out of milkweed so I’m hoping they decide to go to chrysalis stage soon. They are quite beautiful in the chrysalis stage as they are light green with a little band of silver.
This time of the year, monarchs migrate to Mexico, over 2,000 miles, and live in trees down there until the spring when they migrate back north.
It is quite a journey for them.
We have had a few new house sales in the last two weeks, so welcome new homeowners.
Sad to see Henry Falcon’s old house on the market after the loss of Henry at the beginning of the pandemic. Henry will be missed by all who knew him.
Happy Birthday, Stan Lotts on Nov. 2.
I look forward to hearing the news and events in the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
