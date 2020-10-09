Everybody is trying to decide what to do about Halloween this year with the pandemic, and I for one, am not sure what I will do. Since you can be a carrier without knowing, it is a little scary as to who has touched the candy you would get. I think I’ll wait a few weeks to make a decision to participate or not.
Several houses in Covington Lake have started to prepare for Halloween and several people on our Facebook page are talking about making it the best Halloween ever for the children. I agree it has been a tough year for all of them with so much of their routine off.
Several neighbors on Facebook have commented about seeing lots of bears and coyotes in the neighborhood. Please watch out for your children and pets, especially in the twilight hours when they tend to roam.
People are starting to advertise their crafts on Facebook. Since we don’t have a craft sale, this is a good place to show them, or show them at the yard sale.
The Covington Lake community yard sale is Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. – noon. The social committee will put out the sign on Carolina Forest Boulevard the week before, and I will advertise it on Craigslist also.
I am taking donations of books, CDs, DVDs and records that I will sell at the yard sale with the proceeds going to the Carolina Forest Library since they still can’t accept donations. You can drop them off on my porch at 2419 Covington Drive anytime.
HOA dues are due this month if you have not already paid them. If you are new to the neighborhood, you should have gotten a payment book. If not, contact Premier Management.
On Oct. 5, the Carolina Forest Library started being an early voting station Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. You will need an ID and reason to vote early.
Some reasons are being over 65 years old, not going being in town on election day, working on that day and a few others. I plan to vote early so that people who want to vote on election day will not have long lines, six feet apart, since I know who I am voting for already.
The library continues to be busy with lots of new, pre-made bags of used books and audio material out for sale along with children’s/young adult’s bags that are $3-10 each depending on the material in the bag. They continue to have no meetings in the library, but I heard that the recreation center building may allow meetings of up to 50 people starting in January.
Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers will clean up litter this weekend along with the Rotary Club. They are picking U.S. 501 to Gateway as part of their yearly adoption from the county.
Last month, we picked over 100 bags with help from the students from Scholars Academy, their parents and a CCU student.
On Oct. 11, Southern Asphalt will start to move traffic to the new part of the road so they can finish work on the medians and current road. We need to be extra careful with this change and pay attention to the road and new directions. They are currently sodding between new part of the road and multipath.
I understand that the new lights along the road will be synchronized so you won’t have to stop at each light, but the speed will remain 45 mph.
Horry County public works helped clean up a big pile of dumped papers at Gateway by the elementary school this week as well as a collection of grocery carts.
Seems that people are using the new sidewalk to bring their groceries home from the stores and then just abandoning the cart at that corner. It is a whole new litter problem.
We’re still having problems with people checking out unlocked cars in driveways. Please remember to lock them at night. The young man caught on video several weeks ago has been identified so hopefully, he won’t be back.
Happy anniversary to Diane and John Olock Oct. 9.
Happy Columbus Day Oct. 12.
I heard from many of my neighbors that they really missed my column in the paper, so thank you for your support.
I look forward to hearing the news and events in the neighborhood.
Email me at Bffrn@gmail.com.
