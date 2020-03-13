Last Thursday morning, 17 homeowners met for breakfast at Early Riser Diner. It was our biggest group ever. Several new homeowners came, so there were lots of introductions along with a nice breakfast.
Thank you, Diane Olock, for organizing this social event. She is going to look at some luncheons and maybe an evening happy hour in the future.
Next on our social calendar is the fishing tournament on April 4. Time and which pond will be announced in the coming weeks.
The community yard sale will be May 2 from 8 a.m. – noon. Board member Roberta Tasco will try to keep the new activity board updated as events are scheduled.
The board is organizing a group of homeowners to be on the lake committee and work with Monica Grey, an environment engineer who lives in our neighborhood. Anyone interested should contact a board member or Deb Harris.
The board had a meeting with Total Tree and Lake Care to see what things need to be done to our lakes. They scanned the lakes and most are 2-6 feet deep.
Need to work on the erosion around the ponds and several ideas were floated, including allowing homeowners to leave the last 4 feet from the lakes to grow longer grass to give the edges of the yards on the lakes a stronger root base.
The board and committee members will continue to look into this.
The board is also looking for a committee to look into solar cell use in the neighborhood. This would require that 2/3 of homeowners approve the use of solar power to change the covenants.
Norm and I attended a property tax 101 class at the recreation building last week. They talked about all the exemptions that are allowed to lower your rate of tax and how they come up with the value of your property.
It is determined by the local sales in your area with the same number of square feet and rooms.
He reminded people to call right away when they buy their home and it becomes your primary residence so you get the exemption for this and also, when one member of your family turns 65 when there is another exemption.
If only one person turns 65 in the year, you get 50% of the exemption until the second person turns 65.
Another exemption is for fully disabled veterans.
Fifty-eight % of the county revenue comes from property tax and almost 55% of the money in the budget goes to public safety.
It was a very interesting class. There are lots of classes being offered by the county to keep homeowners informed about how things work in the county.
The March sale for the library book nook will be buy one and get one free on all nonfiction books, children’s books, audio books and CDs.
We got some old records donated this week which were very interesting and that are for sale as we get ready for the bag of books sale.
The sale is March 24 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at our library in Carolina Forest. We are loaded with children’s books so stop by and check us out.
AARP remains very busy on Thursday with free tax prep at the library. Tideland Health will have another luncheon on March 20 at noon called “Bye-Bye Weight.” Registration is requested.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library are offering two scholarships this year worth $1,000 each for a high school senior who lives in Carolina Forest.
The application is due by April 1 and can be picked up at the library or in the high school guidance office.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association is offering two scholarships worth $2,500 each and that application is on their website, www.Ca-cf.org.
We have had very little interest so far. Not sure why as I applied for every scholarship that I qualified for when I was a senior. I had to pay my entire college bill, so every little bit helped.
Thank you to Linda Bickford, who is going out to grocery stores and places where teens work to give them scholarship information.
Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers had to cancel a planned work day last week as it was raining all day. They will try again on the next three Thursdays in March.
If interested in helping to clean up the medians, check their website at Beautifycarolinaforest.org. They will have their monthly litter pickup this weekend.
Meet at recreation center parking lot at 8 a.m. on Saturday if you want to help.
I hope everyone has a Happy St. Patrick’s Day especially our neighbor, Ron Murphy.
I look forward to hearing the news of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
