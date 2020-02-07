As I write this column, it is a cold and rainy day. But I hear that it is going to warm up this week, and I can’t wait. The daffodils are blooming and I want the weather to be better so I can enjoy them.
I’m heading to California to attend a wedding shower and see my granddaughters, and looking forward to seeing everyone. Norm will stay here and take care of the homestead.
We have two new homeowners this week. The Sanchez family has moved onto Clandon Court, and the Albright Family onto Clandon Drive. Welcome to Covington Lake.
The letter to homeowners stated that the mail box post color was Centex Bone. I had Norm check the covenants and it is called Sign It Quick Bone. But, I still remember buying it from Sherwin Williams and they called it Covington Postal Posts.
I know that many people were cited for mail box issues as they are wood, and if not kept up, they tend to rot, mold and fall apart.
So, I hope homeowners will work to maintain the posts and mail boxes.
Not much on the social calendar for Covington Lake. Need to have a social committee meeting to discuss upcoming dates for events.
The Carolina Forest Library remains very busy this month. AARP will start free tax prep this week on every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. until April 9.
It is on a first-come, first-served basis. SC Thrive has also scheduled some dates in the afternoon when they will do taxes at no charge. Check with the library about dates and times.
The used book store continues to be very busy with lots of new donations. The special for the month is buy one, get one free on all adult non-fiction and fiction paperbacks. Great time of year to catch up on your reading.
The next pet adoption day will be Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., weather permitting. All adoption fees have been waived.
Beautify Carolina Forest’s next litter pick day will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. at the recreation center parking lot. Supplies will be given out at that time along with an area to pick.
Mark your calendar to attend the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the recreation enter building.
The guest speaker will be David Schwerd, director of Horry County Planning and Zoning, giving a crash course on zoning and current work in Carolina Forest.
I learned a lot about zoning and planning when I attended the Citizen’s Academy about this. People think that developers get whatever they want to do and that isn’t the case, as you will learn.
I don’t usually talk politics but I just will say I was sorry that only two Republican senators voted to hear the witnesses in the impeachment case.
They voted for what the people wanted and not what was safe for their political careers.
I wish this would happen more often.
Don’t forget to vote in the primary on Feb. 29. Your vote does count.
Happy birthday to Joan Lopez Feb. 11 and speedy recovery to John Lopez.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
