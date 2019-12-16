Last Saturday, the social committee led by the Harris Family hosted the annual community Christmas party.
This year, the party was held at the pool. Santa arrived on the back of an SUV and gave out candy canes and toys to all the children in the neighborhood who attended.
Stan Lotts provided the music with his karaoke machine as several homeowners joined in. Everyone enjoyed the homemade cookies and the cookie-decorating table along with the hot chocolate.
Thank you to all who helped to make this party a success.
I need to correct an error. Last week, I said that three of our young people competed in the mock trial in Columbia attended Ocean Bay Middle, but they really attend Ten Oaks Middle. Hope they had a successful trial in the competition.
The neighborhood is starting to look like Christmas with all the decorations.
Only a few more days until Christmas.
This weekend is the litter pick up by volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest. If you wish to help, meet at the parks and recreation parking lot at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
I was interviewed by WMBF about the grant money that Beautify Carolina Forest receives from the Horry County Council’s benefit fund.
I was interviewed for about 20 minutes but appeared for about five seconds in the newscast. We really appreciate the county council’s support for our projects.
Congratulations to April Thomas who has taken over as the chair of Keep Horry County Beautiful as Bo Ives, who started this group, has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.
The Carolina Forest Library will have holiday hours starting on Dec. 16, closing at 5 p.m. They will close on Dec. 25 and reopen on Dec. 30.
If you have children or grandchildren who like to read, this is a great month to buy new and used books at the library. You can get eight paperback or four hardback books for $1. Great stocking stuffers and a huge selection.
Adult books are “buy one get one free,” so stop by and check out the sale.
Next bag of books sale at the library will be Jan. 22.
There will be a volunteer fair at the library on Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
If you know a volunteer group that would like to have a table that day, call Jennifer Silsmer at the library.
Last year, over 350 people attended the fair and lots of people found volunteer positions.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. I enjoyed talking to everyone at the Christmas party.
Email me at bffrn12@ gmail.com.
