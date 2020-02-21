The board has informed me that after the last annual meeting and elections, the board members will maintain their past positions.
Those are Norm Fay, president; John Olock, vice president; Roberta Tasco, secretary; Cheryl Morgan, treasurer and Kevin Flannery, at large.
They have decided to hold meetings every two months with informal meetings in-between, instead of the current monthly meetings. With the pool completed, every two months should be adequate to do the HOA work.
This year, they will be working on the design of landscaping for the front of our development, so that when Carolina Forest Boulevard is complete in 2021, they will be ready to put the plan into action.
The next meeting will be on April 21 at the Kroger conference room at 8 a.m. The public is allowed to attend the beginning of the meeting to ask questions.
This weekend is the litter pickup weekend for Beautify Carolina Forest. If interested in helping, meet at the recreation center parking lot at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
As many of you may have noticed, damage was done to the median in front of Covington Lake last Friday as a car went through the median and knocked down a palm tree and left piles of car parts.
My guess is that someone trying to get one more car ahead at the merge, but I don’t know for sure. I will have to contact the insurance company to get the information to file an insurance claim so we can replace the palm and other plants.
I think this is the fifth time that damage has been done to a median. As someone said to me, “Better a tree than a person,” and that the tree is a lot easier to replace.
If you are interested in learning about zoning and the progression of the work on Carolina Forest Boulevard, don’t forget to attend the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the recreation center.
David Schwerd, director of Horry County Planning and Zoning, will make a presentation at that meeting. Great way to get involved in the happenings of Carolina Forest.
There has been some talk about adding a sidewalk to both sides of Carolina Forest Boulevard. I’m not sure how this would work, as space is limited on the other side of the road, but this may also be discussed at this meeting.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library’s next bag of books sale will be March 24 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. This sale has become a very popular event, so put it on your calendar.
As always, they are also accepting any books, audio material etc. that you wish to get rid of. They depend on donations to continue their book sales, with all money going towards library programs, Family Fun Day and high school scholarships.
There are lots of activities in the library this month including the start of AARP’s free tax prep every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
There is also free tax prep being done by SC Thrive on March 9 and March 30 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Stop by and pick up a calendar so you know all that happens at our library. We are very lucky to have a beautiful library and great staff.
Tideland Health will present another health luncheon on Friday, Feb. 21 at noon, called “Take Heart” with cardiovascular staff, talking about signs of a heart attack and use of the automated external defibrillator. Sign up is required.
I hope everyone has a nice Valentine’s Day.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
