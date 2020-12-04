As I write my column, Norm and I are in Glassell Park, California, outside of Los Angeles. We drove here from Myrtle Beach via stops in Memphis, Tennessee, Amarillo, Texas, and Flagstaff, Arizona.
We had planned this trip since last Christmas to bring a bunch of children’s things that my dad made for our children and that we were giving to our grandchildren. These included handmade cradles, a paint easel and shelves.
We decided if we didn’t do it this year, we might not have the stamina to make the trip. It was over 2,800 miles each way. We were tested for COVID before we left and we were very careful during our drive.
The only problem was that on our first day on the road, our daughter and her family came down with COVID so we are staying with our son and his wife who were both tested as negative.
We dropped off all the stuff we brought to our daughter, and today we stood outside the windows of their living room and talked to our 2-year-old granddaughters through the window.
It just breaks my heart not to be able to hold them. They all seem to be getting better, but we can’t afford to get sick with another four-day drive to come home. So, we have decided to not have any direct contact with them. We will head back on Tuesday.
We have been helping our son Ben and his wife Laura with all kinds of projects around their house. They both work, so it is hard to get some projects done. They just finished building a room for my daughter-in-law’s bakery.
Thank you to Peter Lucarelli and his elves for the decorating of the front entrance. I heard that it is lovely as usual.
Welcome to Brendan Delaney, who is our new neighbor on Clandon Court.
I will remind homeowners to not feed the swans, geese or ducks. There is a county ordinance against feeding water fowl. They are fine without humans feeding them, and it is a fineable offense.
If you need a new mailbox, you should contact Premier as they will make sure that you get the right model and the right color paint. It is Covington Post color at the Sherwin Williams store.
If you have been on our Facebook page, you will see that one of our neighbors has three extra children to take care of and is looking for help to clothe and care for them.
Check our Facebook page if you have things that you would like to donate. I believe the ages are a 12-year-old girl, and 7 and 1-year-old boys.
I’m sure this will be a weird holiday with COVID. I heard they are still planning to have Santa Claus through the neighborhood, courtesy of the fire department, but most Santas will be behind plexiglass.
Carolina Forest Library will have shortened hours the week before and after Christmas. Don’t forget to get your attraction book for the coming year. They are $20 each and great for a neighbor present.
The volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest just received a grant gift from Imprints in the form of baseball hats with Beautify Carolina Forest on them. Not sure who nominated us but thank you.
If anyone is looking for places to donate for the end of the year, Beautify Carolina Forest can always use donations to continue their projects. You can donate by going to our website at beautifycarolinaforest.org or send donation to BCF, PO. Box 50411, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
In the past, we have gotten funds from the county to help, but with the limited budget this year due to lack of funds, not sure we will get any funds from them.
Happy birthday to Ofilia Tinta Dec. 4 and happy anniversary to Carole and Frank Bellacera Dec. 7.
That is all for now.
Stay safe and email me at bffrn12@gmail.com with events and news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.