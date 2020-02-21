Several homeowners have asked on Facebook for dates for the yard sale, etc.
We had a social meeting last Monday, and need more community support. Most events need a leader to assign duties and line up needs. This is where we need help:
Deb Harris has accepted the duties for the fishing tournament.
I have organized the National Night Out block party in the past, but this is a very busy year for me personally and I can’t commit to it this year.
So, unless someone comes forward, we won’t have a block party.
We will schedule the yard sale, and we are open to doing more get-togethers if homeowners come forward to organize.
What I see as a volunteer is that a few people do most of the work and the rest of the people just talk about it. We need more doers and fewer talkers. I’ll come off my podium now.
We now have the event sign after much work by Roberta Tasco, so we will post events for all homeowners to see.
Norm, as HOA president, has done an inspection of all street lights and some broken ones will be fixed and some with old light bulbs will be replaced with LED bulbs.
The library was very busy this week with the start of free tax preparation from AARP on Thursday. It will continue until April 9 each Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. There are also some tax forms for self-tax-preparers and have some forms that can be copied for 20 cents per page.
You can now use ancestory.com on the library computer. Just bring a thumb drive to save your information.
The library is always adding more services to make the library not just a book place, but a community center for all needs. It is your library, so I hope you will take full use of it.
Next bag of books sale will be March 24 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. We would love your used books that you want to donate for a good cause.
Congratulations to Linda Stone of SpringLake, the volunteer of the year for Friends of Carolina Forest Library.
Linda is the past president of Friends and is always available to help. She is currently on the scholarship committee. Congrats, Linda.
There is a rumor that the second sidewalk will be added along Carolina Forest Boulevard, and county officials confirmed that fact this week. By the time this column comes out, David Schwerd will have come to the civic association meeting and we should know more details.
The civic association is working to bring in programs that homeowners want to hear, but you have to get involved in the monthly meetings and let their board know what you want.
They meet the third Wednesday of each month at the recreation building at 6 p.m.
Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers will start their spring projects the end of February. This includes cleaning up the existing medians mowing, fertilizing, and edging and planting some new ones.
We welcome anyone who wants to help for a few hours. If interested in helping, visit beautifycarolinaforest.org and fill in the volunteer form. This will put you on our email list for upcoming events.
I attended a gathering of people who have interest in The Huger Park on the back of the new The Parks subdivision.
This park was originally given to Isaac Huger by the king of England in 1771. It includes several acres of land with 10 live oak trees within a fenced area that are several hundred years old.
We had an assessment of the trees done by Total Tree and Lake Care Inc. and then we were told the budget for the project, $169,000.
We brainstormed some of the options to make the space useable. There is a parking lot for about 16 cars so people can drive there to enjoy the space. It will be a memorial park for Revolutionary War heroes from the area that included the Huger brothers, Peter Horry and Francis Marion.
Happy birthday to Tim Mayfield Feb. 27, and happy anniversary to Juliet and Stan Lotts Feb. 27.
I look forward to hearing the news of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
