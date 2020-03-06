It looks like spring may be on its way as the rain has stopped, and I hear that we will have a few days to dry out. The daffodils are up, and lots of buds are forming on the trees around the neighborhood. Norm and I walk around the neighborhood for exercise, and see that everything’s starting to bloom.
As I noted in last week’s column, the neighborhood yard sale will be May 2 from 8 a.m. – noon, and the fishing tournament will be April 4. Time and which lake will be used will be announced on our new event board closer to the date.
A board member attended a seminar this week about storm drainage and lake maintenance.
I hope some of the information that he learned will be able to be used to better our lakes and drainage.
There is a lot of erosion around the lakes, and we need to figure out how to stop this process.
And we need to look at cleaning out the drainage ditches so that the water flows through them, and we don’t have standing water.
One suggestion is to not mow the last three feet or so of grass on the lakes. The roots will hold some of the soil along the lake in place and also absorb some of the fertilizers we use, as that fertilizer makes more bacteria grow in the lakes.
One of things he learned was you can put neutered minnows in the lakes and they will eat the mosquito larva and decrease the number of mosquitos.
Did you know that we put neutered carp in our lakes that eat some of the vegetation on the bottom? If you have ever seen the carp at Barefoot Landing, you will see there are hundreds of them.
Those carp aren’t neutered and they just keep breeding. It sounded like an interesting seminar.
Please be aware that our speed limit is 20 mph. With spring comes more children on bikes and playing near the street and increased risk of hitting someone.
That is why our speed limit is 20 mph. Please remind your driving teenagers and their friends to slow down.
I recently talked to an arborist about what I call “crape murder,” which is when the landscapers chop off the top of the crape myrtle in the spring.
He said Clemson did a study that showed that this isn’t good for the plant. It causes the tree to be very stressed and that makes it prone to insect damage and other diseases, as the plant has to work very hard to put out all the new branches.
It is like cutting off the top of an oak tree. The better thing would be to do nothing except clear out branches that are causing crowding inside the plant. When nothing was done to the plant in the study, the plant did the best.
I have mentioned this to the board as a future thought for our crepe myrtles.
The Carolina Forest Library culled large numbers of audio books and CDs this past week. They are for sale in “The Nook.” Books are $2 and CDs are 25 cents.
Great for long car trips and elderly people who would rather listen to a book than read one.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library will have their bag of books sale on March 24 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
We will again have lots of children’s books along with adult books and audio materials.
If anyone has paper grocery bags from Publix, Lowes or Food Lion that you would like to get rid of, the library will gladly accept these for our bag sale.
The free tax prep continues on Thursday until April 9 by AARP from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
There has been a line outside the library when they open for the first three sessions.
On March 9 and 30 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., SC Thrive will provide free tax help.
Pet adoptions will be on March 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the library. There are no adoption fees, as several county councilmen gave funds to pay for those fees from their community benefit funds.
The South Carolina Bar Association will have a presentation about wills, estates and probate on March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the library.
Walmart will provide a free vision screening on March 17 at 1 p.m. at the library. It isn’t meant to be a diagnostic test, just a screening.
If there is a problem, they will advise you to see an eye doctor.
For high school seniors, Friends of Carolina Forest and Carolina Forest Civic Association are offering college scholarships.
Students must live in Carolina Forest. Applications are due April 1. Students can get applications at the high school website or the civic association website, cf-ca.org.
Next weekend is the litter pickup for volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest. To help, meet on Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m. at the recreation center parking lot.
They will also be looking for help on the four Thursdays in March as they will be cleaning up the existing medians.
They will start March 5 and 12th on the medians on Gardner Lacy Road. Work will start at 9 a.m., weather permitting.
I noticed that Southern Asphalt is starting to put down some asphalt on the new road by Plantation Lakes.
So far, they seem to be moving right along.
With the addition of another bikeway and four more traffic lights, the job just got a little more complicated.
Happy birthday to Cheri Modica March 6, Tiffany Floyd Benton March 9 and Susan Spellman and Carol Bellacera March 11.
Happy anniversary to Joan and John Lopez March 6 - 50 years. Congratulations to them on their successful marriage.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.