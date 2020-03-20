How the world changes in a week. Who would have thought that everyone would be fighting for toilet paper, paper towels and Clorox wipes at Sam’s? Who would see that everything is closing, no sports, no travel, no cruises, no college classes on campus and no school in some places? Hope everyone is safe and sane this week.
The library has had to cancel many events mostly because national groups are canceling, or the events involve elderly volunteers that are at risk.
AARP will not be doing free tax prep for now, reading with the dogs is cancelled, as are many adult programs.
No toys are out in the children’s library as they are hard to keep clean. Friends of Carolina Forest Library have cancelled their March 24 bag of books sale.
One of my neighbors, John Wills, told me a funny story. One of birds in our lake was sitting on the fountain when it came on and it shot straight up in the air. Guess the bird won’t do that again.
Next social event is the fishing tournament on April 4 at 9 a.m. Deb Harris will be organizing that event.
Our neighborhood yard sale will be on May 2 from 8 a.m. – noon. The board just ordered an additional sign so people will see the sign from both directions on Carolina Forest Boulevard. Time to clean out those garages and attics.
It is also time for those spring cleanups to our yards. I was outside today doing weeding and my neighbor Tim said I could come over and do his weeding. I think of weeding and putting down mulch as a rite of spring and it makes me feel so good.
The work on Carolina Forest Boulevard continues, and things seem to be moving along nicely.
With the addition of extra sidewalks and four more traffic lights, new plans have to be drawn up and more surveying done to make everything fit.
I can’t wait to see the road when it is all done. It will affect our frontage, so the board will look at new landscape plans for the front of our development.
Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers have been busy sprucing up the medians on Carolina Forest Boulevard, River Oaks Drive and Gardner Lacy Road.
They need to be edged, trees trimmed, lawn cut and grass fertilized.
If you wish to help for a few hours on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., let me know. The more volunteers, the faster the work goes.
This week, Payton Fowler from Covington Lake helped out. She is a senior high school student who does her course load online and wanted to volunteer.
We also had a gentleman from Clear Pond who saw us working from his window and came out to help, along with our regular volunteers.
Big happy birthday to four of our homeowners that were born on March 20. They include John Wills, Marcia Orencia, Adam Pielmeier and Susan Marshall. They should all get together to celebrate. Happy birthday to Kim Bealand March 23.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
