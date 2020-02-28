It has been a busy information week so I have lots of news for our homeowners.
Six homeowners met last Monday at Deb Harris’ house. We looked at some events for this year.
First, Diane Olock has scheduled a breakfast get together at the Early Riser on March 5 at 9:30 a.m.
If interested, email Diane at dianeolock54@gmail.com and let her know you will attend.
The fishing tournament organized by Deb Harris will be April 4 for children 12 and younger with prizes for number of fish caught, longest and shortest fish. Snacks will be provided.
Help would be appreciated to bait hooks and remove caught fish. Our goal is to have each child catch at least one fish.
The community yard sale will be May 2 from 8 a.m. – noon. We will put signage out the week before and advertise on Facebook pages.
The National Night Out block party will be Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m.
John Olock has volunteered to organize this event, but I’m sure he can use some help.
We hope to have police and fire department staff and vehicles again. The board will provide hot dogs and beverages and homeowners will be asked to bring a side dish to share. Yum! I can’t wait.
Diane Olock will look at possible lunch and happy hour events if the numbers are there to attend.
We also talked about a bingo night or black jack tournament in the summer at the pool.
We have the new event board at the front entrance, so the board will publicize the events as they come up.
I remind people to join our Facebook page, Friends of Covington Lake. Make sure you note where you live, as it is a closed Facebook group for Covington Lake only.
We also have a website at Covington-Lake.com where homeowners can register and see all the documents having to do with Covington Lake along with events and a classified section.
Deb Harris hopes to start publishing the minutes of the board meetings that occur every two months.
Daniel Cassidy, who lives in Covington Lake, was just featured in the library hallway with his art, “Mind’s Eye Art.” He taught art for 39 years and works in his home and at the senior center. I just heard he will be selling his home, so I wish him safe travels.
I attended the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting last Wednesday where David Schwerd, director of Horry County Planning and Zoning, gave a presentation about zoning in our area.
He included a little history, some of the rules of zoning and some data about the population growth in Carolina Forest.
He talked about impact fees and how they work, and finished with some big news on Carolina Forest Boulevard construction.
He announced at the meeting that a second bikeway is being added to the other side of the boulevard along with a few more traffic lights, such as those at Plantation Lakes, Avalon and two near the library.
This will allow people to bike or walk along these paths from Gateway Drive to River Oaks Drive and cross the street at multiple traffic lights as needed.
This will all be done with Ride 3 money. Everyone at the meeting was very excited.
The next meeting of the civic association is March 20 with Police Chief Joseph Hill and other police staff to talk about safety issues in Carolina Forest.
The meeting will be at the recreation center at 6 p.m. The meeting is a great way to learn about what is going on in our community.
The Carolina Forest Library is busy with Thursday’s AARP free tax prep. Every Thursday, a group is waiting at 9 a.m. when they open.
This week, I attended “Healthy Conversation with Tidelands Health” which was about cardiac issues.
I learned that women are worse about realizing they are having a heart attack, as we always think there are things we should do before we call 911 or go to the ER, and therefore more women die at home.
The goal of the hospital is to get people with chest pain evaluated and treated within 90 minutes of an attack, as that decreases the damage to heart.
Right now, Grand Strand Medical Center is the closest cardiac hospital for the Carolina Forest area. Heart Disease is the #1 cause of death for both men and women in the United States.
On March 17, Walmart Vision Center will offer free vision screening at the library at 1 p.m.
March 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. will be Horry County Animal Care Center’s adoption day, and March 20 will be Tidelands Health’s next conversation luncheon called “Bye- Bye Weight.”
The next bag of books sale at the library will be on March 24 from 9 a.m. - 7pm.
We got a huge donation of VHS tapes for 25 cents each, if you still have a VHS machine, along with new donations of books every day.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library is offering two $1,000 scholarships for seniors who live in the Carolina Forest area, and the Civic Association is offering two $2,500 scholarships.
So, if you know of a Carolina Forest senior going to college, encourage them to apply for these scholarships. Deadline is April 1.
Beautify Carolina Forest will start spring cleanup of the medians. Sometimes that means we have to close a lane to protect our volunteers, so please be aware of this.
Cricket Landscaping will clear all the dead and old shrubs along Carolina Forest Boulevard near Kroger in the coming weeks that will also mean closing a lane.
Starting March 5 and every Thursday in March, we will clean up existing medians. If anyone is interested in helping, please let me know.
March 5, we will work on the Clear Pond median on Gardner Lacy Road.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
