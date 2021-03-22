I’m back from a morning of picking up trash. I picked Carolina Forest Boulevard from River Oaks to Village Center Drive and then all of Village Center Drive. I picked seven bags of trash in three hours and I think I picked 100 empty cans of beer and mini alcohol bottles. I’m not sure why people think they can just throw these out the window of their cars and not care about doing it. John Lopez and John Wills, who live in Covington Lake, pick from Covington Lake to Gateway and they said the ditches are just full of trash, including a lot on private land. Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers will continue to pick up litter, but I hope over time that the residents of Carolina Forest will start to care about the way the area looks. Thank you to the Scholars Academy students and parents and all of our regular volunteers for their help today. We couldn’t do this without all of you.
Waccamaw Management will be taking over Covington Lake on April 1. Send your dues to Premier for April. I hope by May you will get a new dues payment booklet. The board met with the transition team to see how things will progress. There will be a new website and also a homeowner directory if you wish to participate.
You will notice that the trees and shrubs growing along the edge of the lakes have been trimmed. This is to keep debris from falling into the lakes and it will allow the roots to hold the soil to slow down erosion. Some ´of the empty lots were really bad, so I hope this will clean up those areas.
We have a male and female duck that seem to think our pool is their resort pool and I have had to scare them off as they leave a mess in the pool. The male even got into a fight with another male in the process of protecting the female. We had a female and 12 ducklings in the pool last year, so it may be the same female. I told someone we must be listed in the duck vacation book.
The Covington Lake community yard sale is March 27 from 8 a.m. until noon. I will be sponsoring a bag of books sale ( $5 per brown grocery bag) at my house to benefit the library since they can’t accept book donations yet. All kinds of donations are coming in to my house, so there should be a good selection. I will accept any donations to my house at 2419 Covington Drive before the sale if you have any that you want to donate. We also have a pile of puzzles that have been donated. Goodwill will have a truck in the pool parking lot from 12-2 p.m. for any donations that you wish to give to them.
With spring upon us, homeowners need to work on bringing yards up to snuff, power washing driveways and houses as needed and mowing lawns. There are several homeowners in the neighborhood that do power washing as a side business. Just check out our Facebook page for more information.
We have had several problems with dogs not being on leashes going after dogs that are being walked on leashes. The police will be notified if your dog is loose and the owner can be fined by the HOA.
The Carolina Forest Library is now using its new RFID scanner for checking out books. You just scan your card, put in your PIN and put your books on the stand and it checks them all out. No more scanning by the library staff.
Just heard that a Publix store along with 290 units are going into the area on the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. There is also room for some businesses or a hotel on the land. Many homeowners on Gardner Lacy Road are fighting the building of some apartment units on a small sliver of land near Southcreek and Clear Pond. Waterford Plantation is talking about gating their community so people don’t use the neighborhood roads as a cut-through. There’s so much growth in the area. It could be worse. We were just in Florida and they have trailer parks everywhere.
Happy Birthday to John Wills, Adam Pielmeier, Marcia Orencia and Susan Marshall (March 20) and Kim Bealand (March 23).
Look forward to hearing the news of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com. Hope everyone is getting their COVID vaccines and we will soon be able to go back to our new normal.
