As I write this column, I am off the southern coast of Italy on a 10-day cruise on Oceania Nautica.
We started in Barcelona, Spain and will end in Venice, Italy. We stopped in Monaco, Florence, Rome and Naples so far. It is a cruise that Norm and I booked about six months ago, as we have decided that now is time to see the world, while we still can.
It is a smaller ship of about 600 passengers and 400 staff.
We have visited some beautiful areas including the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica, Pompeii and Naples. These places are full of old art and history, and I’m learning a lot.
On the cruise are mostly people of our age from all over the world. We are meeting lots of very interesting people, as we tend to share a table for dinner and spend time on buses to get to the different tours.
It is the rainy season here, but so far, all we have had are fair, clear days.
I hope everyone had a spooky Halloween and lots of trick or treaters. I saw several posts that there was quite a crowd at Covington Court. Thank you to the Harris and Tasco families for organizing this party.
The pool is now closed, and key cards will be inactivated until next season.
The volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest will spread mulch on Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. on the River Oaks median in front of the Food Lion. We are planning on getting two loads of mulch and enough to start the Covington Lake median also.
If you would like to help for one, two or three hours, we will welcome the help. The more people, the faster it goes, and it’s great exercise. Bring a wheelbarrow, rake and shovel if you have any.
This weekend will be litter pick up weekend. The Carolina Forest Rotary Club will pick from U.S. 501 to Gateway, but if you wish to help, meet at the recreation center parking lot at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Carol will be glad to give you supplies and an area to do.
We continue to pick 80-100 bags of litter per month.
Thanks to SC Palmette Pride, some anti-littering signs have been added in Carolina Forest. They say, ‘Don’t be a Litter Bug.’ We appreciate their support.
The Carolina Forest Library along with state and federal offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. I was thinking about Veterans Day as I read John Kasich’s book. “Two Paths” that was written after his presidential run in 2016. I found it in the library on the cruise and couldn’t put it down.
I’ll remember one line that kind of describes me. I’m not red or blue, I’m red, white and blue. I’m not a Republican or a Democrat, I’m an American.
I realized on this trip that foreigners have always held Americans in good regard but now, since the election in 2016, they don’t see us this way.
They don’t like the negativism that they see and hear, and neither do I. All veterans fought for our country because we are a great country, and don’t need to become a great country. I guess that is my political statement for now.
Don’t forget the pet adoption day at the library on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There are reduced rates for adoptions that day.
On Nov. 18, the SC Bar Association will present a legal clinic on ID fraud at 5:30 p.m. I think many people are concerned about this and how to avoid it.
I read on Facebook that someone stopped a woman in Target who was trying to buy $1,000 worth of store cards because someone had called her and said if she didn’t, she would be arrested for an outstanding warrant.
I just don’t understand the gullibility of people. If it doesn’t sound right, it probably isn’t right. No one pays in gift cards or over the phone. Tell them to come to your house if they are serious and you won’t hear from them again.
On Nov. 19, Friends of Carolina Forest Library will have their bag of books sale. It’s a great place to purchase new books for Christmas presents and used books for yourself.
A brown grocery bag donated by Publix can be filled for $5.
There are cake decorating classes at the library on the four Saturdays of November at the library at 11 a.m. Sign-up is required.
Thank you to Ettie Newlands, my editor, who attended the Horry County Library trustee meeting in October. She is always there to help us highlight library and other local events in the Carolina Forest Chronicle.
I tell anyone that will listen that if you want something to happen, you have to get involved. Don’t just go on Facebook and complain about what you don’t like. Do something about it. I get tired of hearing people complain on Facebook about problems, but they want someone else to fix it.
I forgot to write down birthdays for this column so I will catch up when I get home. Happy birthday and anniversary to anyone that I missed.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at .
Ciao! (That’s “goodbye” in Italian).
