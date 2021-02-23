I don’t know about you, but I’m so sick of all the rain. The weather forecasters said that January was just slightly over the average, but I don’t remember so many rainy days since we moved here eight-plus years ago. I’m dying to get out and weed my gardens, but it just never seems to dry out even with a nice day here and there.
As I stated last week, the board has planned the annual meeting for Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center meeting room. Everyone should have received your proxy vote. It even has a prestamped return envelope, so there is no reason not to sign it and send it back right away.
Last time, the board only received 32% of the proxies back and they need 51% to have a meeting and vote for board members. I know some people don’t feel comfortable attending the meeting, but you can make your wishes known by filling out and mailing your proxy. It costs money for the board to rent the space. Please let them have the proxies to have an official meeting. If you do plan to attend, plan to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Three board positions are available, and at this time three homeowners have submitted their applications for those positions.
There was a discussion on Facebook about mailbox posts and their upkeep.
Some homeowners complained of being cited and fined for not taking care of their posts. With all this rain and cold weather, it is hard to paint now. But in most cases, the posts have been like this for some time. They really need to be painted every couple of years. You should also replace any wood that is rotting. On our Facebook page, Alain Haggiag is advertising that he will fix any mailboxes and posts for a fee. He appears to be doing a really nice job. Even though we don’t allow solicitation in our community, stuff gets stuck in the box below the mail box and it gets wet when not removed and causes rot. Next time you are getting your mail, take out the stuff that was left by solicitors. Norm caught someone putting stuff in boxes the other day and informed them that we don’t allow solicitation.
People were also talking about street posts that needed painting. If you see one that needs painting, let Premier Management know so they can evaluate them. Most that I see have the paint at the ground level gone due to weed whacking around them. Not sure there is much that can be done about this. I know that several street name signs were replaced in 2020.
Another Facebook note was about cars speeding through the neighborhood. The speed limit is 20 mph. With children now going back to school and waiting at bus stops, it is really important to drive slow on our streets. The few minutes longer vs. hitting someone is a no-brainer to me.
The Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers attempted to do litter pickup this past Saturday. However, with all the rain, some volunteers are waiting until the deluge stops and the easements are drier. They didn’t meet on Saturday as it was pouring. They will be starting up the mowing and maintenance of the medians in the coming weeks, including trimming trees and shrubs. They are always looking for help if you are bored sitting at home. Beautify has a new website, https://beautifycf.wixsite. com/beautifycfand new email site eautifyCarolinaForest @gmail.com as the present website was getting expensive to maintain and this group has a limited budget. Hope everyone will check it out. Thank you to Dale Keyser for all his work to get this new website up and running and for handling all of our litter statistics. We are so lucky to have him as part of our volunteer group.
The Carolina Forest Library has been adding RFID to all of its materials. This is a chip that allows patrons to hold materials on a scanner and it will scan all materials at once.
Later this month, kiosks will be put in the library so you can just swipe your books that you want to check out. It will also help the librarians with inventory as it can be done much faster.
The library is also loaning out passes to the state parks at no cost. It is a two-week rental. They are still selling attraction books if you haven’t gotten one yet. If you use just one buy-one-get-one-free meal coupon, you have paid for the cost of the book. As people get vaccinated, more of us will want to head out for meals as we are all sick of staying home.
Speaking of the vaccine, President Biden has just secured an additional 200 million doses of vaccine and hopes to have everyone vaccinated by the end of July. There is talk of a booster shot later for some of the mutations of the virus.
The interesting thing is that the normal winter flu has not shown its normal number of cases as people are being more careful with masks, social distancing and getting the yearly flu shot.
Look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
Hope everyone had a happy and safe Valentine’s Day.
