It is the beginning of a new year and I hope it’s a healthier and safer year. With the rollout of the vaccine in the coming months, things should slowly get back to normal.
I heard that the schools are starting out with all virtual classes in Horry County, but according to Dr. Fauci, (the one person I trust), we should be able to have the children back in the classrooms as this virus doesn’t seem to effect children like the normal flu does.
I guess we would need to have teachers vaccinated to provide a barrier in the classroom. It will be interesting to see what happens.
The board is looking at a virtual annual meeting on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. If it works out, they will use Zoom and provide a link to all homeowners.
There are three positions up for election, so if you think you can help the future board, you should apply for the positions. Still no sign of dues books, so my husband Norm will check on the status of the coupon books.
There was some damage done to the median on Covington Drive this past week. The person who caused the damage has come forward and will work with the HOA to repair the damage.
The board met with a landscape architect to look at the front of the property and come up with a landscaping plan. Once it is approved, it will go out to bid to nurseries to provide trees and plants and do the actual planting and irrigation system to support plants.
The board is also looking at cleaning up the ditch behind the houses on Covington Drive. There are several issues that need to be addressed so that the water will flow back to the street drainage as it is supposed to.
Several homeowners were notified of a need to repair and paint their mailboxes this past month. They are wood and need to be painted every year or two or they start to get moldy and the wood starts to rot.
It is very important to maintain the mailboxes as that is the first impression that people get of our neighborhood.
We are a popular neighborhood with over 22 houses sold this year and maintaining our property helps with sale prices of houses.
People have stated on Facebook that there are worse mailboxes than theirs and that may be true. All have to be cited and will need to clean them up or be fined for not taking care of their property.
Don’t forget to put the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the recreation building on your calendar.
Jason Thompson, coordinator of the RIDE III program for the county, will be there to update us on the road work and answer questions. There will be social distancing and masks required.
Just found out that the Sandhills Bank on the corner of Gateway and Carolina Forest Boulevard will be closing on March 26. They will be joining the Sandhills Bank on International Drive.
I’m not sure why they are doing this, but I think with all the population in the area that it is not a smart move. People who use that bank may not want to drive the five miles to get to the bank on International. I guess we will see.
With all the new stores and medical centers at that end of River Oaks and International along with all the new apartments in the area, it is becoming like the 501 end of Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest will do the monthly litter pickup this weekend.
Meet at the recreation center parking lot at 8 a.m. on Saturday if you wish to help.
If you just realized that your attraction book has expired, you can get a replacement for 2021 at the Carolina Forest Library for $20 with $10 going to the library for upcoming programs.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library will sponsor two $1,000 scholarships this year. It is open to all seniors living in the Carolina Forest area and attending an accredited high school.
The application is available through the high schools’ websites and at the library. All applications are due by April 3.
During our recent car trip up to Massachusetts, I used an app called GetUpSide. It gives you money back at certain gas stations that you can exchange for check or gift cards. We saved about $10 during the trip. I noticed that several gas stations in our area honor it.
People who know me know I’m always looking for ways to save money. This one was a winner in my book.
Another saver is an app called Fetch. You scan your grocery and some other store/restaurant receipts and you get points that you can use for gift cards. If you are interested, let me know and I can give you a code to get you started with points.
We got our stimulus check today as we have direct deposit. I will try and use it on local businesses so I can pay it forward.
I’m reading the book “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho. It has really made me think about systemic racism and how the world is really stacked against the Black and Latino communities.
Hope to learn from this book how I can start reversing this system.
I missed the birthdays and anniversaries last week so I will try to catch up.
Happy birthday to Carla Pielmeier who turned the big 40 on Jan. 2, Kathy Korley Jan. 5 and Dennis Chechile Jan. 10.
I’m always looking for new birthdays and anniversaries to add to my calendar and column. Look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood or even events in Carolina Forest.
Email me at bffrn12@ gmail.com.
