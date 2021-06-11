We finally got some much-needed rain. The lawns and gardens are greening up and we can stop the irrigation for a while. Our vegetable garden is starting to produce peppers, green beans and radishes with tomatoes probably coming next week. I noticed that my day lilies are blooming and there are no signs of the deer that usually eat the flowers. Knock on wood that this continues.
The big issue this week is our community pool. DHEC came through a couple of weeks ago and stated that the pool required two drains, which the original plans had but the pool builder put in one drain that supposedly was made to act like two drains. DHEC approved the pool when it opened originally. But now with recent inspection, they say it needs two drains for safety reasons. The board was notified right before Memorial Day weekend and allowed to leave it open until the Tuesday after when the pool was closed. Waccamaw Management and the board have been working with the pool builder and DHEC to come up with a solution so the pool can reopen for the summer. As with any government agency, there is a lot of phone tag and no solution as of now.
I know that everyone is very frustrated about this situation and lots of blame is being thrown around.
I will remind everyone that last summer we were one of the few pools to open in the area and there are still some local pools that are closed this summer due to COVID restrictions. The board isn’t at fault for this issue and is hard at work trying to rectify the problem.
Someone on Facebook accused board members of not paying dues.
I will tell you as a board member’s wife that we pay the same dues as everyone else and there are no perks to being on the board, just problems. I welcome anyone to run for the board and find this out. I’m really tired of people condemning the board for what they do.
A reminder that drivers of golf carts must have a driver’s license to ride on a public street. I see children all the time driving carts around the neighborhood.
We had a bunch of mailboxes on Covington Drive hit this past week. Not sure who is doing the damage, but at least stop and admit the damage and compensate the owners.
There was a survey on Facebook about the time for board meetings and it appears that people like Saturday afternoon. However, at our last annual meeting on a Saturday afternoon only 10 residents attended, so I’m not
sure that is the solution.
This weekend is a litter cleanup date for Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers.
We meet right at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center parking lot and hand out areas and supplies.
The rain has greatly helped the new medians planted in front of Plantation Lakes along with help from Southern Asphalt and Horry County Fire Rescue Station No. 39 volunteers who watered it during the dry weeks.
I heard there might be a second group interested in adopting another median.
With the new multipaths, it will be a nice street to walk or ride your bike on when done. The last thing I heard was that they should be done by mid-July.
With lots of paving going on, please pay extra attention when on Carolina Forest Boulevard as the lanes of traffic are constantly changing.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library will have their bag of books sale on June 18 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You buy a grocery bag for $5 and can fill it with books and audio materials. If you have children or grandchildren, we are loaded with children’s and young adult books so you can start a library for them.
We also have adult fiction and nonfiction and DVDS, CDS, VHS tapes and some audio books. If you don’t want a whole bag full, stop by and buy individual books for a steal. They are accepting donations and all money goes to benefit library programs and scholarships for high school seniors.
The Friends of the Carolina Forest Library also welcomes new residents to join our group. We meet the first Monday of each month at 1 p.m. in the large meeting room. It is a great group of people.
The library is starting its Summer Quest programs with “Tails and Tales Storytimes” on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m. starting on June 21. They will start the summer reading program on June 14. Go to the ReadSquared App to create an account and search for Horry County Memorial Libraries for details or stop by the library and they will help you register.
Most adult programs will start in the fall at the library. If you are new to Carolina Forest, stop by and get your free library card and check out our great library and all the services that it offers.
People have been asking me when the new attractions book will come out.
Usually it comes out in July and is good for the rest of 2021 and all of 2022. The cost is $20 and they will be available in the library for sale.
Happy birthday to Deb Mayfield and Marcus and Jeremy Rosch (June 11), Elizabeth Wills (June 13) and Benjamin Lindner (June 16). Happy anniversary to Judy and Chuck Johns (June 16).
Every household should be going to www.waccamawmanagement.com and signing up for TownSq. That way you will receive all the current information on the pool situation and other things going on in our neighborhood. You can also pay dues, see ARC forms, etc. Our Facebook page should be for social things and TownSq is for concerns of the neighborhood.
I look forward to news of the neighborhood. Congratulations to Fallon Tomlin on her graduation from Scholars Academy. She will be attending the honors college at the University of South Carolina.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.