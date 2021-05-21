As I write my column, it has been a busy Saturday. This was litter weekend for Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers, so Norm and I picked 15 bags of litter on Carolina Forest Boulevard this morning and then I picked up another five bags later in the day. We were short on volunteers as many of our regular pickers are starting to take vacations and visit families now that they are vaccinated. It is a good feeling.
We are always looking for volunteers to help and it is a good way for students to get their community service hours. Last month, volunteers picked over 192 bags of trash during the weekend. Maybe once we get a new police precinct, they can work to enforce the covered load ordinance and cut down on all the trash that ends up on our roads. Our next Saturday for picking up litter is June 12. Hope to see you there.
As you may have heard, the pool is now open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. You should have received an email or TownSquare notice from Waccamaw. Remember, no glass or floats in the pool area. If you need a card to enter the pool, check with Waccamaw. Replacement cards are $25.
Everything is starting to green up with all the good weather. Lawns are starting to need mowing. Time to do your spring cleanup if you haven’t done so already.
This week, Southern Asphalt will start to pave Carolina Forest Boulevard, so there will be more traffic slowdowns to deal with. Please pay attention as you drive along our roads. They continue to work on drainage issues and the second multipath.
I see lots of new neighbors as I walk the neighborhood. I hope we will all get to know them as the weeks pass.
With the recent issue with the lack of gas and prices expected to rise, you might want to get a Circle K card. When I signed up, not only did I get the 10-cent discount with each fill-up but they gave me an additional 30 cents off per gallon for the first 100 gallons. Instead of using cash or a credit card to pay, the cost is taken directly from your checking account. It is a pretty good deal in my book.
If you are new to the area, don’t forget to stop by the library and get your free library card. You just need a bill with your new address or driver’s license. The card is good at all Horry County libraries. Also, check out the used book store (The Nook). Great place to find summer beach books. They have multiple computer stations that anyone can use. You can also print from those computers.
I see the sign is up for the new Publix at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard. I think they are calling it Market at the Mill and it looks like the Conway Medical Center hospital is going to be approved for International Drive.
As I was picking up trash today, I noticed that along the ditches, there are wild black berries. As a child, I picked from a huge neighborhood patch. We used to charge 25 cents a quart and sell them from our front lawn. How times have changed.
Happy birthday to Lois Krone (May 26).
If you have any concerns about the neighborhood, contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551 or info@waccamawmanagement.com. Don’t forget to sign up for TownSquare so you will get all the news from them about Covington Lake.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. I saw that one of our residents (Fallon Tomlin) was awarded one of the Solid Waste Authority scholarships. Congratulations to her. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.