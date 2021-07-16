The board was happy to announce this past week that the pool is now open for the summer after a repair to the drain. They are hoping that is all they need to do and no further repair is needed. They are waiting for DHEC to get back to them, but the pool will be open until the end of the summer season and then they will re-evaluate the situation.
The board spent some time last week trying to straighten out the pool card situation because when Premier transferred the list to Waccamaw Management, it was done by name and not house.
And with multiple new owners, it needs to be organized by house address. Original cards were free but replacement cards are $25.
The board is looking at removing some of the trees that are on common ground around the ponds. If you have one that needs to be removed, let the board know.
It appears that we had no damage during the recent storm but it is good to start thinking about the supplies needed if we experience another hurricane.
Someone on Facebook asked about the Covington-lake.com site. I believe we canceled it as it cost money to run. With Waccamaw Management, we get a similar site with TownSquare for free. You can go to the Waccamaw site to sign up for Town Sq.
Southern Asphalt is starting to do the final work on the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard. They have put into operation three of the six new signal lights. They are still working on the second multi-purpose path, drainage ditches and entrances to subdivisions and businesses.
They will be working on the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard during the night hours in the coming weeks.
Volunteers for Beautify Carolina Forest were busy this past weekend with litter pickup.
To me, it appeared, that there was less trash than normal, so I hope this continues. It was a hot weekend, so I want to thank all the volunteers who braved the weather to do their areas. We are so lucky to have a great group of volunteers that show up each month. The funniest litter this weekend was a very heavy safe that was found on the grass across from Plantation Lakes. Southern Asphalt was kind enough to offer to get it to the dumpster as it was more than a couple of people could lift. Not sure how you lose a safe and not notice that it is missing.
I heard that Myrtle Beach is having its busiest tourist season ever and that on an average Saturday 104 flights are coming in and out of our airport. Guess that is all that pent-up demand for vacation.
I asked the county about getting some bike racks for the Carolina Forest Library. It would be nice to have a place to lock your bike at the library once the multi-purpose paths are operational.
Don’t forget the National Night Out event at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center on Aug. 3 from 7-9 pm. Come and meet the women and men who serve and protect us. This is being organized by Covington Lake resident Randy Stroup and he is looking for people to help. You can email him at randystroup@yahoo.com or phone him at 843-655-3490.
We have a vegetable garden in our backyard. Most of it is fenced in to keep the critters out, but the tomatoes are not enclosed. It looks like the deer decided to try a tomato but only took a few bites and then decided they didn’t like tomatoes. We have a couple of good-size watermelons and several cantaloupes. It is always a guess as to when to pick them.
Happy birthday to Chuck Johns and Clarence Forbes (July 18), Tom Kinnelly (July 21) and John Harris (July 22).
I want to say that I don’t speak for the board as I’m not a board member. Look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.