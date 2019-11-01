Harvey Peeler Jr., president tof the S.C. Senate, has a bill awaiting debate in the House of Reprsentatives that would keep South Carolina on Daylight Saving Time year round. The Senate unanimously passed his bill in March. The House is set to debate it when members return in January. Polls show that a majority of people prefer to stop changing their clocks. That is why Peeler introduced Senate bill 11. Eight other states have already adopted Daylight Saving Time on a permanent basis but their action won’t be official unless the federal government allows it. If the federal government were to decide on one permanent time, which would you prefer? (Daylight Saving Time ends November 3. Don’t forget to set you clocks.)

