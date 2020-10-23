Happy birthday to Berkshire Forest.
On Oct. 5, 2005, the first house was sold to Bill and Vicky Olson. Berkshire has grown to now over 1,000 homes. We had a 10th anniversary celebration back in 2010. But with the pandemic, a 15-year celebration may have to come later.
I have been here since January 2007 and I just love it. Over the years I have met many neighbors and have become great friends with many. We live in a great neighborhood.
I just love hearing about neighbors helping neighbors. If you want to share your story about someone helping you or you helping a neighbor, I would love to share your story.
berkshireforestcommunity@gmail.com is my email address.
Fall has arrived. I love seeing all the fall and Halloween decorations that are displayed on your houses and porches. Some are frightfully scary!
The lifestyle director has announced a Halloween decorating contest. To participate, residents must email or return the voting ballot that you can download from the Berkshire website, berkshireforest.org, to Weslynnia at wwall@associatedasset.com by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
You can also nominate your neighbor too. The categories to judge are best theme, most unique, scariest and people’s choice (best overall). Prizes will be awarded. I will post the winners in my next column.
We are all coping with this pandemic. Most of our children here in Berkshire are back to school, having to continue with alternate days to do virtual school.
I take my hat off to all the teachers and parents who have had to make many adjustments and changes to their schedules. When this is all over, please celebrate your success. Well done, all.
Many are trying to get back to some normalcy. It was good to see that one of the ladies here in Berkshire decided to organize a women’s Bocce group. Alice Petroccione posted on Berkshire’s Facebook page about the Bocce meeting and when the first day of play would be.
On Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m., 13 ladies showed up. Everyone had so much fun and we all met some new neighbors.
Plan to join us on Fridays. No skill required.
As many of you know, the pool will be officially closed on Oct. 31. Our amenity center is still closed. I hope you have signed up for email notifications regarding the HOA and lifestyle announcements.
To sign up, log on to Berkshire’s website, www.berkshireforest.org and register.
Berkshire had a very successful yard sale on Oct. 17. We should thank Peggy Barnes for spearheading this for our community. She posted updates and information on Facebook. She put up signs and posted it on Craig’s List. Thank you, Peggy.
As some of you know, our neighbor Don Miller passed a couple of months ago. The family decided to have a celebration of life for him that is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. at River Oaks Golf Plantation.
Don was an avid golfer and was a member of the grounds committee.
We always called him “The pond guy.” He was responsible for documenting and informing management when there were problems or if maintenance was needed on the ponds.
He was a great guy and he made friends with many of his neighbors.
If you plan to attend, email his daughter Lisa Hubbard at lah0723@gmail.com.
If you’d like to play nine holes of golf in honor of Don, you can sign up for tee times from noon until 1 p.m.
