It’s just a few days before Christmas, my favorite holiday. Driving around the neighborhood, you can see all the beautiful displays of lights and Christmas decorations.
One in particular that got my attention was the lights with all the Disney decorations displayed by the Butwin Family and surrounding neighbors on Mcgarvey Court.
The decorations filled the entire court with several nativity scenes and Disney characters. This year they sponsored a hot chocolate stand to raise funds for the needy students at River Oaks Elementary School.
Thank you, Helena and Elin, the hot chocolate was great.
They were able to raise $73.
Berkshire had its annual Christmas luncheon at Pine Lakes. Annie Gladis made a gift basket that was raffled and won by Bunny Daggett.
In addition, there was a 50/50 won by Jennifer Caputo. She donated it back. The total raised was $302. The money went to Camp Smiles, a great organization which a couple of our children here in Berkshire attend.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Berkshire amenity center to greet all the children and to have their pictures taken. Even I had got my picture taken with Santa.
They served hot cocoa and cookies to all, and what a nice turnout.
Thank you Donna Dinaapol, Debbie Brewer, Carol Golini, and Jennifer Caputo for making this event very special for our children here in the neighborhood.
Every year Dale and Marilyn Keyser run the Angel Tree Project. This project provides an excellent opportunity for our community to give back and to bring a smile to the faces of so many underprivileged children in the community.
I just love participating in the project and shopping for my Angel Tree child. Claudia Goldstein posted these beautiful words on Facebook about Marilyn: “Marilyn thank you, your family, and your whole host of friends who make Christmas for a family in need a joyous event. Thank you and all the people who make this time of year so special. You are one of a kind.”
I thank Suze Cox for all the work she did putting up decorations at each of the Berkshire entrances.
Winners of the Santa Claus Home Depot cards are Barbara and Rich Massenzio, Kathleen Buchanan, Debbie Brewer, Don Carrington, and Jennifer Caputo.
On Dec. 4, I posted on Facebook asking our neighbors to nominate their neighbor who they feel deserves a special gift from Santa, telling how they have provided a neighborly act of kindness.
The response was overwhelming. I just loved all the acts of kindness shared by all of our neighbors. I love doing that as my giving back to the community. All were winners.
On Nov. 28, Berkshire had it first turkey trot, and there was a good turnout. Thank you to Joshua Bullard who organized this event. He hopes participation is much bigger next year.
New Year’s Eve celebration is planned. Music by Acoustic Johnny at 9 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
Appetizers, party favors and lots of fun. Cost is $10 per person. RSVP by Dec. 26 to the lifestyle director at bguerin@associatedasset.com or call 843-236-1399.
I know we are all busy this time of year, but when you see a nurse, policeman, fireman, and a military service person, please take the time out to thank them for their service.
This will be my last article for this year. Hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas and New Year. See you next year.
