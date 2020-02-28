Just a reminder that Berkshire Forest’s Property Owners’ Association meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at Beach Church.
One of the great benefits of living here in the Berkshire community is having an active lifestyle director and a lifestyle committee.
Many great events have been planned for all age groups.
One such event was the first Sweetheart Dance on Feb. 8 for our children here in Berkshire. The children had a great time playing games and doing the limbo. They even had a DJ and did karaoke too.
As always, events like this would not be possible without all the wonderful volunteers that make this happen.
On Feb. 15, we had another great time at the amenity center for the ‘50s- ‘60s dance. Thanks to the lifestyle committee for another great event.
DJ Dave-O (David Snight) was great, and such an array of music!
It was wonderful to see everyone all dressed up in the ‘50s- ‘60s attire.
One group of ladies, Pink Ladies, were all dressed up in their pink jackets. Some even wore hippie outfits.
I really felt like we were back in the time, when we were served root beer floats. It seemed like all the neighbors had a great time reliving the past.
On Feb. 13, the Berkshire Babes had their traditional Valentine luncheon at American Steak and Oyster Bar in Murrells Inlet.
Elaine Stainer and Louise Rivenburg were our hostesses. Many raffle prizes were given out. We celebrated our December, January and February birthdays too.
As always, check out the calendar on the Berkshire website, www.berkshireforest.org, for all the events planned for March.
I hope you are subscribing to the weekly community manager’s report and the lifestyle reports.
You can register by logging onto the Berkshire website.
Don’t forget daylight savings time changes Sunday, March 8.
If you are like me, I am looking forward to spring. Officially it is March 19. Because in we live here in the south, it is important to have your home pressure washed.
Now is the time to start setting that up and getting your yards ready for the spring.
As always, I would love to hear from you about any events or accomplishments you would love to share with your community. Email me at berkshireforestcommunity@gmail.com.
