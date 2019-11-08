What a great idea! I know like in most communities, we all have been saturated with requests to buy chocolate bars and coupon books to support the children and schools in our area.
While this is all good, Hailey Goodman had a great idea. She is “painting with a purpose” to earn money to travel to Atlanta with the Ocean Bay Middle School science club and to Orlando with the school’s band.
She got this idea while riding through the neighborhood and noticing that many of the mailbox posts looked faded, cracked and just generally weathered.
She thought painting the mailbox posts would be a good way to raise money for her trips while helping her neighbors, and beautifying the neighborhood. She began by posting to Facebook and circulating fliers in the neighborhood to get potential customers.
Under the supervision and assistance of her parents, Hailey will prep, paint and clean up the mailbox posts using her own supplies.
Neighbors, you can contact her at 410-708-4069 or email her at elongrad2001@yahoo.com.
I was one of her customers and she did a fantastic job.
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. What better way to celebrate it than by welcoming USMC Corporal Dan and Kasey, during the final reveal celebration of their new home here in Berkshire.
Pulte built them a mortgage-free home under the Built to Honor Program. Come out and support them on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow at 11:30. We thank all of our service men and women for their service to our country.
I know for some people, holidays can be lonely.
A great opportunity to meet new neighbors and not spend the Thanksgiving alone is to come to Berkshire Forest’s Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. at the amenity center.
If you are interested, contact Jennifer Caputo at 413-250-3304. Or, contact Brenda, our lifestyle director.
As always, if you have any events or activities you would like to share with our community, email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
