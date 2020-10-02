Your community writer is back. On Sept. 15, I received an email from Charles Perry, the editor of the Carolina Forest Chronicle, welcoming the community writers back to the Chronicle.
It was an email that I was so looking forward to. I missed writing about our great community here. It has been a very difficult time for many of you, these past six months dealing with COVID-19.
There are many stories out there of how our community came together to help one another get through this. I know my heartfelt thanks go out to all the first responders, nurses, doctors, truckers, grocery personnel, parents and teachers, for all you did during this pandemic.
I will never forget hearing about how many of our neighbors would personally reach out to many of our seniors to pick up groceries for them. We were one of those. I thank our neighbors Marc and Megan, Gil and Grace, Jillian Kristick, Melissa Gardner, and Melissa Nagy for helping us out. There were many stories like this posted on social media, about those helping other neighbors. I just loved all the posts on Facebook, especially those letting you know where you could buy toilet paper, paper towels, Lysol or hand sanitizer.
I hope to post more stories in the near future of those neighbors helping others getting through this pandemic.
As most of you know, the HOA has had to cancel many of our monthly activities and events in our community. In fact, we have missed getting our weekly email blasts announcing those activities. But for the safety of the community this has been necessary.
Berkshire is getting a new amenity that I know the community is going to love. They have expanded the pool area to include a lazy river and a water area for the children. It isn’t open yet, but the pool will stay open until Oct. 31. Stay tuned.
The Berkshire Forest community is planning its fall yard sale for Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. It will be advertised on the Carolina Forest Facebook page, and on Craigslist. It is a great time to clean out those closets and make a few bucks too.
Many of you have had questions regarding trick or treating. Many of your neighbors have expressed on Facebook that they are planning to hand out candy.
If you do give out candy, please turn your outside lights on to let people know. Parents, please make sure your children are wearing reflective clothing.
You may want to hand out your candy from your driveway or car to ease the concern of many parents. Just understand this is the way things have to be during this time. Thank you for your cooperation.
With any community related items or questions, please contact the community manager, Tim Zachary, at 843-236-7287 or email him at tzachary@associatedasset.com.
With lifestyle-related items or questions, please contact Weslynnia Wall at 843-236-1399 or email her wwall@associatedasset.com.
The Berkshire Forest homeowners’ website is www.berkshireforest.org. There you can register and start receiving email notifications from the community manager and lifestyle director.
If you are a resident, there is also a Berkshire Forest resident Facebook page for you to get important information from other neighbors in the community.
As your community writer, I am always looking to promote great stories about our neighbors. Also, I love to hear about any milestone, activity or event you would like me to add to our community article.
berkshireforestcommunity@gmail.com is my email address.
Stay safe.
