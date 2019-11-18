Some of our Berkshire neighbors go all out decorating for Halloween. I do believe that the adults kind of enjoy this holiday the most because they get to dress up and try to be spooky.
Many neighbors get together in their driveways and put their treats out together. This way neighbors are having fun and the kids don’t have to knock on every house door to get their bags filled with all those goodies.
On Saturday, Oct. 28, Berkshire had its first ever golf cart parade.
There were 15 participants in the parade that went around the neighborhood showing off their decorated golf carts.
There were even some strollers decorated.
Afterward, they met up at the amenity center for a fun evening at the trunk or treat.
The Mr. Softee golf cart, owned by John and Jennifer Young, won first prize. Their kids who manned the Mr. Softee truck are Chase and Piper. The golf cart called The Mystery Machine, which won second place, is owned by Keven, Kari, Paycen, and Tyce Desnoyers and their dog, Milana. Winners of third place, The Pilgrims golf cart, is owned by pilgrims Christine and Don Hanna.
Congratulations to all. Hope we do this next year.
After Halloween was over, a couple of requests were put out on Facebook to donate leftover candy.
One that got my attention was posted by Dawn Marie Shroba, who has a son in the Army.
“My son is an active member of the army and has a large battalion…If you want to donate left over candy, please let me know. I will send whatever you have to Ft. Lewis. If you would like to write a card or have your children draw/color a picture, that would be awesome too!”
The response was great. And Dawn’s response was, “I am sure this is enough for several platoons. God bless you for donating to my son and his battle buddies. Once I get some boxes, I will ship them out to several companies.”
See, Halloween brings out the best. Would love to see their faces when they get all these goodies. What a great way to show we care about our servicemen and women.
We have a great community. Many great activities and events are always planned for our community. Check out the Berkshire calendar on the website at www.berkshireforest.org.
Here are just a few of the events planned:
Family movie night Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., the movie “Coco,” popcorn and water provided.
Kids’ cutout paint day Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. Cost is $15 with checks payable to Tracey McLoughlin.
Trivia night Thursday Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
As always, let me know if you have an event or activity that you would like to share with the community. You can contact me at berkshireforestcommunity@gmail.com.
