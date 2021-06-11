Congratulations to all Berkshire graduates.
As the school year ends, let’s give a shout-out and a big thank you to all the great teachers and parents and administrators. It has been a tough year for all of them due to the pandemic. I wanted to do something special, so I thought let’s recognize all those graduating from high school and college who live right here in our community. I posted this idea on our community Facebook page and I got many of you to respond. Here are our graduates:
• Ella Bartley graduated from Carolina Forest High School.
• Madison LaSala graduated from Clemson University.
• Samantha Holman graduated from Carolina Forest High School. She was in show choir. She will attend Coastal Carolina University to pursue a degree in music education. She received the following awards: AP Scholar recognition, International Honor Thespian, Coastal Carolina Higher Education Scholarship, Coastal Carolina Provost Award, Summa Cum Laude recognition and the LIFE scholarship. She also received the Kleber scholarship and the Jack W. Nelson scholarship from Coastal.
• Myah Piccinetti graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in public health. He moved to Philadelphia and is attending a one-year accelerated program to get a BSN.
• Sean Roloff graduated from Carolina Forest High School.
• Sean Rooney graduated from Coastal Leadership Academy and received the LIFE scholarship.
• Seth Terrell graduated from Carolina Forest High School with A/B Honors. He is heading to college in the fall. He will be going to Horry Georgetown Technical College to pursue an associate degree and hopes to transfer to a four-year university to study zoology.
• Bailey Sweet graduated from Coastal Carolina University with magnum cum laude honors. She majored in special education and minored in music. She accepted a teaching position at Maryville Elementary in Georgetown and will be working on her master’s at Francis Marion University.
• John Stutts graduated from Coastal Leadership Academy.
Congratulations to all our graduates.
It was good to see the great turnout for Memorial Day. What was a big hit was our new the lazy river and the splash fountain. It looked overcrowded but everyone seemed to make it work. We were entertained by the Harlequin. As usual, they sang everyone’s favorite, “God Bless the USA.” Food trucks were a big hit, too. FYI, the pool in the new community should be opening soon. This should help with the overcrowding.
Attention golfers: On June 26, the Rotary Club of Carolina Forest will be having its annual fundraiser, the Carolina Golf Classic golf tournament at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University. For more information or to submit your registration, please contact Steve Sassi with The Rotary Club of Carolina Forest Sunrise at 843-385-3031 or email him at ssassi@sccoast.net
The beginning of summer comes next week. Please drive carefully out there and obey the speed limits. Children are playing and riding their bikes.
Happy 50th anniversary to Tom and Terry Setty. Happy birthday Debbie Brewer. Today is her birthday. She is our lifestyle community chairwoman. Happy Father’s Day (June 20) to all of our Berkshire fathers.
As always, if you have any events or activities that you want me to share with the community, please contact me at berkshireforestcommunity@gmail.com.
