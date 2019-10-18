On Sept. 28 at 4 p.m., Berkshire residents came together in the parking lot at the amenity center for its first ever corn hole tournament. Many had never played before.
Erik Christensen said, “Never played before, and had a great time.”
One couple brought their own corn hole sets that they made.
Don Carrington did a wonderful job organizing all the teams and setting up the team brackets to track playing time, teams and winners.
There were many spectators watching and rooting for their favorites.
To make it an official sporting event, most of Berkshire contestants wore their favorite team shirts.
Of course, food was brought by all that came to share and to complete the tailgate event.
At the end, everyone said we will have to do this again.
The first-place winners were Gail Knecht and John Young; the second-place winners were Stu Marks and Jim Harris; and the third-place team was Christine Hanna and Steve Knecht. Congratulations to all the winners.
I have been told they are planning another tournament in the spring. I may have to register.
Thank you to all who came and participated in Berkshire’s Fall Boutique. The crafts and products were all beautiful. I know many hours go into making some of your special crafts.
I picked up several gifts that I know will make someone happy.
Thank you to the lifestyle committee for all the work involved in organizing this special event for our community.
I want to give a shout out to Plantation Lakes, who is having its Holiday Boutique on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. We like supporting all of our communities.
Berkshire is having its fall yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. until noon. Many houses in the community will be participating. Hope you stop by and see what kind of bargains you can get.
I know many of you are looking forward to Halloween. Berkshire is having its first ever Halloween golf cart parade on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
Starting at the entrance of Augusta Plantation, it will go down Brentford to the amenity center. Prizes will be for given out for the best decorated golf cart or trunk.
Let me remind all Berkshire residents that the hours for Trick or Treat are from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. If you plan to give out candy, please turn on your lights in front of your house.
As many of you know, our children in our community have been selling candy as fund raiser for River Oaks Elementary School to help them go to Washington DC on a field trip.
I hope you are supporting these children in their endeavors.
You do not have to buy, but please be courteous to them. They see how we act towards them.
My heart breaks when a child is upset. So please be kind.
As always, I love hearing from you about any activity or event you want me to share with the community.
Contact me at berkshireforestcommunity@ gmail.org.
