Greetings in the wonderful Name of Jesus Christ. My name is Rev. Monte Porter and I am the pastor of The Sanctuary at Good Hope in Conway.
Today’s world is vastly different than what it was even a short five years ago. The culture that we are experiencing today began a generation ago. Much like England in the mid-1700s that experienced a decline in morality which brought about much suffering. People were mistreated, abused, and neglected.
Community preachers were not allowed to preach unless licensed properly, and it led to many being arrested. Laws were made that became so burdensome to the people that you could be tried and hung for petty theft. Children who were caught stealing food could be sentenced to death. During this time, God lit a flame in the heart of a man named John Wesley who began to teach the Bible from house to house.
When people’s hearts change, society changes.
God’s Word is a Divine moral compass that steers the hearts of His creation. It teaches grace, forgiveness, love, kindness and longsuffering. It compels us to be charitable and take care of those less fortunate.
We are in need today of people who are more concerned for others than their personal comfort. It cannot be done behind a TV screen or phone.
Luke 14:23 says, “And the Lord said unto the servant, ‘Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that My house may be filled.’”
Our children today need to hear that God loves them, He created them, and they are special. Where our society goes from here will be determined by what our children are learning today.
I understand this is cliché, but it is still true. A world in trouble needs a church in revival. I understand it has become more popular and as of late necessary to “watch” church on TV or a computer. But there is something special that happens when people of faith gather together and people who are searching are welcomed without prejudice.
It has been said lately, “We are at war with something that we cannot see!” This is correct, but it is not what you think.
Our real enemy has existed since his creation when he “walked up and down in the midst of the stones of fire.” He is subtle and he is crafty.
But the end is made known by the Revelator, John.
Satan shall be cast into a bottomless pit and them that have accepted Jesus as Savior shall forever more be with the Lord. Do you know Him? If you do not, let me introduce you. His name is Jesus, because He will save His people from their sins.
The Rev. Monte Porter ministers at The Sanctuary at Good Hope, 6205 State Highway 65 in Conway.
