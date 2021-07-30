All six new traffic lights are working on Carolina Forest Boulevard, and we hope the new lights make the road much safer.
Friday night, July 30, from 7-9 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ “Music Under the Stars” happy hour. Very talented resident Stan Vitale will entertain on his keyboard poolside. Plantation Lakes Social Committee hostesses are Patty Benjamin and Maureen Canil. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage. Glass is not permitted in the pool area.
On Aug. 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome from 9-10:30 a.m. Plantation Lakes’ Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io. has ARB 2021 forms for new projects. Contact the ARB at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Place documents in ARB’s drop box by the clubhouse door.
On Aug. 5, the board of directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com. Residents are encouraged to attend. Questions can be asked from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
On Aug. 10, the scrapbooking/cardmaking club meets at 1 p.m.
By Aug. 13, please RSVP to Lauren Shore at sherlissa@ aol.com for the Aug. 19 ladies luncheon at Brother Shuckers Fish House at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd. Hostesses will be Diane Colarik, Susan Masi, Gayle Mollet and Lauren Shore. Remember to wear your name tag. Orders will be off the menu.
Aug. 17-20 is a Back To School Donation Drive benefiting BackpackBuddies/Help4Kids chaired by Connie Lombardo. Contact the social committee at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com or see the Plantation Lakes POA townsquare mass email flier for delivery address. Most needed supplies are wide-ruled paper, pencils, markers, folders, scissors, crayons, highlighters, colored pencils, school glue and black and white marble composition books.
On Aug. 17, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. No food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach are needed until September. Marissa Brown has volunteered to chair the annual children’s Halloween party in October.
On Aug. 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Aug. 25, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
On Aug. 26, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com. Plantation Lakes’ website https://app.townsq.io has the gate lock combination. The boat ramp and gate lock are usable by Plantation Lakes-eligible boats only.
On Aug. 26, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact them at finance@plantationlakespoa.com.
Aug. 27 is the “Dog Days of Summer” happy hour. This event will benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society. Linda Elias will host this for the 11th year.
Happy birthday wishes to Joyce Farrell, Meredith McWhorter and Kathy Shore.
Get well wishes to Gloria Moyer and Ginni Norton.
July 21 was the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Completion of Carolina Forest Boulevard construction should be approximately Aug. 1. Bob Sweet, Plantation Lakes’ street lights committee chairman, spoke about how helpful the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Services has been regarding Santee Cooper. A memorandum of understanding is being produced by Santee Cooper. Brian Argo, chief financial officer of Conway Medical Center, spoke. They plan to open a 50-bed hospital with six ICU beds and an emergency room on International Drive in approximately four years.
There is no August civic association meeting.
By July 30, register for the Carolina Forest Recreation Center’s Summer Soccer camp for ages 5-14 from Aug. 9-12 from 8:30-11 a.m. Cost is $80. Contact 843-915-5332.
Aug. 3 from 7-9 p.m. is a National Night Out event at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center parking lot. It is a national annual event to show support for the firefighters and police who protect us. Children can learn how and why they function. The fire station will have a fire ladder truck and an ambulance present. The Carolina Forest Civic Association and other local businesses will have tables at this community unity event. For questions, contact Randy Stroup at 843-655-3490 or randystroup @yahoo.com.
Aug. 6-8 is the 72-hour South Carolina Sales Tax Free Weekend. Tax-free items include clothes, shoes, school supplies, backpacks and computers.
On Aug. 20 from 7-9 p.m. is a concert with The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty tribute band. This outdoor free admission concert is at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex at Sandhills Bank Amphitheater. Bring a chair or blanket.
By Aug. 31, register for the Carolina Forest Recreation Center’s girls volleyball program. They have an age 9-12 league and an age 13-15 league. Practices begin Sept. 20. First game is Oct. 7.
For Horry County residents, the $40 cost includes six weeks of practices and seven games.
Have a great week!
Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
