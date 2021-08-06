July 30 was Plantation Lakes’ “Music Under the Stars” happy hour. Talented residents Stan Vitale on keyboard and his brother Gus on saxophone entertained poolside. Plantation Lakes Social Committee hostess was Patty Benjamin. It was a steamy 94 degree night with about 100 residents enjoying the delightful concert at tables outside the clubhouse. Everyone brought delicious appetizers or desserts to share on tables inside.
Lauren Shore thanks Shauna Shea for photographing the July 15 ladies luncheon in her absence.
On Aug. 10, the scrapbooking/cardmaking club meets at 1 p.m.
By Aug. 13, please RSVP to Lauren Shore at sherlissa @aol.com for the Aug. 19 ladies luncheon at Brother Shuckers Fish House at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd. Hostesses will be Diane Colarik, Susan Masi, Gayle Mollet and Lauren Shore. Orders will be off the menu. Remember to wear your name tag. https://brothershuckersfishhouse.com/restaurant-menus/lunch-menu.
Aug.17-20 is a back-to-school donation drive benefitting BackpackBuddies /Help4Kids chaired by Connie Lombardo. Contact the social committee at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com for her address.
Most needed supplies are wide ruled paper, pencils, markers, folders, scissors, crayons, highlighters, colored pencils, school glue and black and white marble composition books.
On Aug. 17, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact at the committee at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Please do not bring any food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach to the clubhouse or luncheons until September.
On Aug. 19, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome from 9-10:30 a.m. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on Plantation Lakes’ Townsquare website https://app.townsq.io. Contact the ARB at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Place documents in ARB’s drop box by the clubhouse door.
On Aug. 24, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Aug. 25, the street lights committee meets 7 p.m.
On Aug. 26, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com. Plantation Lakes’ website https://app.townsq.io has the gate lock combination.
On Aug. 26, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at finance@plantationlakespoa.com.
Aug. 27 is the “Dog Days of Summer” happy hour. This event will benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society. Linda Elias will host this for the 11th year.
On Sept. 2, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com. Residents are encouraged to attend. Questions can be asked from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Happy birthday wishes to Barbara Kohn.
We send get well wishes to George Schoeck.
Happy 49th anniversary wishes to Gayle and Vic Mollet.
We send condolences to Lily Ann Revitch on her husband Ze’ev’s passing and to Gary Dean on his wife Maria’s passing.
It is a pleasure after two long years to finally drive Carolina Forest Boulevard without any traffic restricting barrels. The vast area for the future Marketplace at the Mill has most of the trees and stumps removed in preparation for construction. A Publix-anchored shopping center will occupy approximately 66,400 square feet at Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. So much of the forest is now gone.
Aug. 6-8 is the 72-hour South Carolina sales tax-free weekend. Tax-free items include clothes, shoes, school supplies, backpacks and computers.
On Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the North Strand Recreation Center at 120 State Highway 57 South (off S.C. 9 South) in Little River is giving out free school supplies to the public. All ages are welcome.
Every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Aug. 28, Barefoot Landing is providing live music at the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage sponsored by Crooked Hammock Brewery.
On Aug. 13, Beautify Carolina Forest meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 8 a.m. to collect litter. New volunteers are welcome.
Aug. 20 from 7-9 p.m. is an outdoor free admission concert at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. The show will be at the Sandhills Bank Amphitheater. It is a Tom Petty tribute band called The Wildflowers. Bring a chair or blanket. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase but no outside food or drinks are permitted.
By Aug. 31, register for the Carolina Forest Recreation Center’s girls volleyball program. They have a league for ages 9-12 and a league for ages 13-15 League. Practices begin Sept. 20. First game is Oct. 7. The cost for Horry County residents is $40 and includes six weeks of practices and seven games.
Sept. 5 is Downtown Pawley’s Live 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with food trucks and vendors. Live music is after 12 p.m. Cost is $20 per person.
Have a great week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.