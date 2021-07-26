The ladies luncheon was July 15 at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant with cheery Plantation Lakes hostesses Roxanna Friebel, Leslie Morgan, Donna Owens and Gina Vitale.
The hostesses gave out several prizes to the 33 ladies. Shauna Shea took many memorable photos.
Plantation Lakes’ very popular water aerobics classes are held Monday through Friday from 8:45-9:45 a.m. with music all summer at the upper pool. Arrive at 8:30 a.m. with two noodles and water weights. Classes are for Plantation Lakes residents only. Waivers are on the website: app.townsq.io. Bring these signed documents to your first class.
On July 27, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On July 28, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
July 30 from 7-9 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ “Music Under the Stars” happy hour.
Very talented resident Stan Vitale will entertain on his keyboard poolside.
Plantation Lakes Social Committee hostesses are Patty Benjamin and Maureen Canil. Please bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage. Do not bring anything glass which is not allowed in the pool area.
On Aug. 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
On Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome from 9-10:30 a.m. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on Plantation Lakes’ Townsquare website: app.townsq.io. Contact the ARB at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Place documents in ARB’s drop box by the clubhouse door.
On Aug. 5, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com. Residents are encouraged to attend. Questions can be asked from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
On Aug. 10, the scrapbooking/cardmaking club meets at 1 p.m.
On Aug. 17, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Please do not bring any food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach to the clubhouse or luncheons until September. An adult volunteer is needed to chair the annual children’s Halloween party in October. Please contact the social committee’s email address if you are interested: plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com.
On Aug. 26, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
Plantation Lakes’ website (app.townsq.io) has the gate lock combination. The boat ramp and gate lock are usable by Plantation Lakes-eligible boats only.
On Aug. 26, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at
finance@plantationlakespoa.com.
Aug. 27 is the Dog Days of Summer Happy Hour. This event will benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society. Linda Elias will host this for the 11th year.
On July 17, Carolina Forest Middle of the Road volunteers placed new fliers in your lower mailboxes asking for donations to help fund maintenance of the newly planted medians outside the Plantation Lakes entrance. The HOA does not pay for that landscaping. Their website is www.cfmiddleofthe road.com and their email address is info@cfmiddleoftheroad.com.
Happy birthday wishes to Shawn Boroski.
We send get well wishes to Cathy Farish and Jim Lucas.
We wish optometrist and Plantation Lakes resident Dr. Barbara Horn success in her new business, Beach Eye Care & Audiology at 950 48th Ave. North, Suite 101, in Myrtle Beach. An audiologist will do hearing screenings there.
On Aug. 3 from 7-9 p.m. is a National Night Out event at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center parking lot. It is a national annual event to show support for the firefighters and police who protect us. Children can learn how and why they function. The fire station will have a fire ladder truck and an ambulance present. For questions, contact Randy Stroup of Covington Lake at 843-655-3490 or randystroup@yahoo.com.
Aug. 6-8 is the 72-hour South Carolina Sales Tax-Free Weekend.
Tax-free items include clothes, shoes, school supplies, backpacks and computers.
On Aug. 13, the Beautify Carolina Forest group meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 8 a.m. to collect litter. New volunteers are welcome.
Aug. 17 is the first day of classes for students in Horry County’s public schools.
Aug. 20 from 7-9 p.m. is an outdoor free admission concert at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex at Sandhills Bank Amphitheater. A Tom Petty tribute band called The Wildflowers will perform. Bring a chair or blanket. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase but no outside food or drinks are permitted.
Have a great week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
