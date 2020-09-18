The city of Myrtle Beach just added $5.5 million to its debt.
The city manager’s attempted reasoning of making others pay later falls short.
He does not save for capital expenditures, adds to debt, borrows long term, and is happily retiring soon, leaving our children a legacy of debt.
Now they are voting to spend $7.1 million more downtown.
Current interest payments are $8 million-plus just for the fiscal year 2021. Delaying payments and constantly adding to debt makes interest payments go up.
The interest payment for next year would more than pay for the needed $5.5 million solid waste transfer station.
This interest payment of $8-plus million for FY21 is more than the entire debt of the city of North Myrtle Beach, which owes just over $5 million.
This $5.5 million added brings Myrtle Beach’s debt to $203,500,000-plus.
Myrtle Beach property tax mills are 78.9. North Myrtle Beach mills are 45.
I have spoken at city council meetings promoting the pay-as-you-go mode of operating that North Myrtle Beach uses successfully.
City Manager John Pedersen unsuccessfully tried to dispute this tactic and the value of minimizing debt.
Unbelievable. An example of this folly is the boardwalk. It is not paid for and needs serious renovations.
We need a fiscally conservative mayor and council. We will have a chance for this by voting in new representatives in November 2021.
Our debt has accumulated over decades and is draining coffers in a violation of public trust.
