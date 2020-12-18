I have not always been a fan of Donald Trump.
In fact, I didn’t vote for him in 2016. Nor did I vote for Hillary Clinton.
I found both candidates offensive. (I fell out with Trump when he belittled John McCain for being a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.)
Four years later, the president continues to confound me with his Tweets and his braggadocios, sometime bullying comments.
Yet, he has won my grudging admiration, and in November I had no trouble casting my vote for his re-election as POTUS.
Even with one arm tied behind his back because of incessant attacks from Democrats to undermine his presidency, Trump made incredible strides in fulfilling his campaign promise to Make America Great Again.
As his term in office nears completion, I can’t help but salute some of his biggest accomplishments.
• Prior to COVID-19, Trump had the United States economy operating on all eight-cylinders. Unemployment decreased to record lows, manufacturing returned to American soil and the nation became energy-independent. I do not hold him responsible for COVID-19.
• The president enacted one of the biggest packages of tax cuts and reforms in history, resulting in more money for the middle class and new opportunities for small businesses.
• He may not have gotten Mexico to pay for a border wall, but Trump did get some of it built and signed into law policies that stemmed the tide of illegal immigration.
• He withdrew the United States from a ridiculous treaty with Iran and took action to make other members of NATO pay their share for protecting democracy. Also on the foreign affairs front, Trump’s team negotiated historic peace agreements in the Middle East and moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
• He put three conservative and well-qualified judges on the U.S. Supreme Court and many more conservatives on federal court benches.
• During the Trump administration, many bureaucratic regulations were reduced or eliminated.
All of these accomplishments occurred while Democrats accused him of collaborating with the Russians and put him through an impeachment trial.
Earlier this week, Conway Medical Center administered a vaccine, through a shot, that has proven to be effective in controlling COVID-19.
Let’s not forget that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is responsible for this miracle. I do not think that any other president could have pushed through mountains of federal regulations to get this vaccine produced, approved and distributed in less than 10 months. I think this is President Trump’s crowning achievement.
So, while there are still a lot of things I don’t like about President Trump, this nation owes him a debt of gratitude for the many positives things he has done during four short years.
Thank you Mr. Trump.
