COVID-19 has significantly impacted many of our day-to-day activities. It has changed how we shop, socialize, work, travel and much more. But this pandemic doesn’t have to change the trajectory of your education. You can affordably and safely work towards your higher education goals and accelerate your post-pandemic life even further by attending Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC).
Higher education, like other sectors, has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, the implications of which we’re still discovering daily. As new information and best practices around COVID-19 emerge, students, parents, and institutions continue to adjust in an ongoing effort to navigate this new “normal.” With fall drawing near, many people are thinking about going to college and considering the next right step. One thing is certain: this is not the time to press pause on your dreams and future.
As an exceptionally flexible institution, HGTC is uniquely positioned to swiftly respond and adapt to the challenges presented by COVID. From smaller class sizes and three convenient campuses to the flexibility offered by online learning, HGTC not only offers a quality education at an affordable price, but also a safe and stable alternative for those considering their college options in these unprecedented times.
The strategic placement of our campuses in Conway, Georgetown and Grand Strand-Market Common ensures that higher education remains accessible for students of all ages who wish to remain local. In a time when remote working and learning has newfound value, accessing quality education close to home is a great advantage.
With so many unknowns about how this pandemic will continue to unfold, it’s natural to want to wait and see how things evolve, avoiding significant decisions and investments. HGTC’s affordability is another factor that ensures accessibility, and another way the College is keeping you moving forward without adding burden to the financial strain many families are feeling. At a third of the cost of state-supported four-year institutions, HGTC provides one of the most affordable college options for meeting your future goals.
Along with financial complexities, we recognize many are struggling with job insecurity. Whether laid off from their jobs or considering the relevance of their role in a post-COVID economy, new opportunities can be found in abundance if you know where to look. For over 50 years, HGTC has been preparing students for in-demand, high paying jobs — good jobs with great futures, good wages, and opportunities for advancement. Our state currently has thousands of jobs available in critical employment areas, with many more to follow as our communities, state and country adapt and pivot to address new needs. Making a career leap is within reach. Ninety percent of HGTC graduates are placed in a job related to their field of study or are furthering their education, and we have more than 65 degree and certificate programs to help you define the next chapter of your story.
This pandemic hasn’t changed what we do for the citizens of Horry and Georgetown Counties. No matter how insurmountable the challenges, we have always been there to support the dreams and goals of our students. Whether you’re a high school graduate looking for an affordable start to a degree, or a working parent hoping to elevate your career, HGTC will help you get where you need to go. If you want to learn something new, enhance your skills for career development, maintain your certification, or want to learn for the pleasure of personal enrichment, we have something for you. HGTC can also help people negatively impacted by the pandemic get back on their feet — training them in new fields and building stability for their lives amid this economic downturn.
Our students have responded exceptionally well to these challenging times. They have demonstrated tremendous resilience in the face of adversity, not letting anything stand in the way of achieving their goals. Despite a global pandemic, they continue moving forward. They serve as a bright, shining example of what is possible. When we look back on the year 2020, it will be defined by the spirit of those who rose up, defied the challenge and forged their future. HGTC celebrates the amazing things our students are doing — and the things they’ve defied and overcome to bring their dreams to fruition.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have changed how you do things, but it shouldn’t stop you from shaping the future you see for yourself. You don’t find the lesson in the challenge, but in how you overcome it. HGTC is here to help you rise to the challenge and make your dreams a reality.
