Editor's note: Seth June is the broker-in-charge of S.H. June & Associates, LLC in Myrtle Beach. His new column with MyHorryNews.com will bring you the latest news in the Myrtle Beach area real estate market, trends and information about the home-buying process.
Welcome to your monthly Horry County Market Statistics and Trends update. In this monthly update, we will explore the real estate market in Horry County and provide valuable insights into the latest trends and statistics. By staying informed about the local market, residents, homebuyers, and sellers can make more informed decisions. Let's dive into the facts and shed some light on our local market from June.
Horry County Single-Family Homes
In June, there were 1,010 new single-family home listings, representing a 16% decrease compared to June 2022, which saw 1,195 new listings.
The median list price of new single-family home listings last month was $375,000, indicating a marginal increase of $100 compared to June 2022. Although the percentage increase seems small, it signifies a steady and stable pricing trend in the market.
The median asking price of all single-family homes sold in June was $369,990, while the median sales price was $360,000. Sellers received 97.3% of their asking price, indicating a slight negotiation between buyers and sellers.
In June 2022, the median asking price and sales price for single-family homes were $357,275 and $355,697, respectively. Sellers received 99.55% of their asking price in June 2022. Comparatively, the median selling price increased by 1.21% in June 2023, demonstrating a positive trend in the market.
Total single-family home sales in June 2023 amounted to 849 homes sold, experiencing a 16.79% decrease compared to June 2022, which saw 1,020 single-family homes sold.
Horry County Condos/Townhomes
Last month, there were 665 new condo and/or townhome listings, reflecting a 16.24% decrease compared to June 2022, which recorded 794 new listings. This decline in new listings suggests a similar trend to that of single-family homes.
The median list price of new condo and/or townhome listings in June was $355,000, showing a 6.29% increase compared to June 2022. This upward shift in median asking price indicates growing demand or rising costs associated with these property types.
The median asking price of all condo and/or townhomes sold in June was $250,000, with a median sales price of $249,000. Sellers received 99.6% of their asking price, indicating a strong market where sellers are able to achieve their desired prices.
In June 2022, the median asking price and sales price for these property types were $239,900 and $235,000, respectively. Sellers received 97.95% of their asking price in June 2022. The median selling price increased by 6% in June 2023.
Total condo and/or townhome sales in June 2023 amounted to 463 homes sold, experiencing a significant 26.74% decrease compared to June 2022, which saw 632 units sold.
Total Sales by Cities/Towns within Horry County
Now, let's take a look at the total sales within cities and towns in Horry County in June:
- Myrtle Beach: 376 residential properties sold and 264 condos sold
- North Myrtle Beach: 52 residential properties sold and 111 condos sold
- Little River: 94 residential properties sold and 31 condos sold
- Surfside Beach: 24 residential properties sold and 15 condos sold
- Garden City: 5 residential properties sold and 3 condos sold (in the Horry County section of Garden City)
- Longs: 69 residential properties sold and 9 condos sold
- Conway: 143 residential properties sold and 8 condos sold
- Aynor: 12 residential properties sold
- Loris: 16 residential properties sold
- Galivants Ferry: 5 residential properties sold
- Green Sea: 1 residential property sold
- Atlantic Beach: No properties sold.
- Nichols: No properties sold.
What does all of this mean?
Well, it appears that the real estate market in Horry County is experiencing some interesting dynamics in 2023 compared to the previous year. With a decrease in new listings and a general lack of inventory, sales prices have remained steady and, in fact, have even increased.
In the past, lower interest rates created a frenzy in the market, attracting large numbers of buyers and resulting in sellers receiving multiple offers, which drove up sales prices. However, with the slight increase in interest rates over the last couple of years, some buyers have become more cautious and are choosing to "watch" the market before making a purchase. Additionally, higher interest rates and sales prices have pushed some potential buyers out of the market, particularly those who were waiting for prices to drop.
It's important to note that waiting for interest rates to drop again may not be the best strategy. If rates do decrease, it's likely that the market will once again be flooded with buyers, leading to competitive multiple-offer situations and rising prices yet again. Furthermore, the nation as a whole is still facing a significant housing shortage, and the demand for housing remains high, which contributes to the stability of prices.
My advice is to stop waiting and take action. The chances of interest rates dropping back to the levels seen in the 4% range or lower are highly unlikely. Additionally, with the ongoing housing shortage, it would take a major event to significantly decrease sales prices. Therefore, it's essential to make informed decisions based on the current market conditions rather than hoping for drastic changes.
