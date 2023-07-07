Editor's note: Seth June is the broker-in-charge of S.H. June & Associates, LLC in Myrtle Beach. His new column with MyHorryNews.com will bring you the latest news in the Myrtle Beach area real estate market, trends and information about the home-buying process.

Welcome to your monthly Horry County Market Statistics and Trends update. In this monthly update, we will explore the real estate market in Horry County and provide valuable insights into the latest trends and statistics. By staying informed about the local market, residents, homebuyers, and sellers can make more informed decisions. Let's dive into the facts and shed some light on our local market from June.

Horry County Single-Family Homes

In June, there were 1,010 new single-family home listings, representing a 16% decrease compared to June 2022, which saw 1,195 new listings.

The median list price of new single-family home listings last month was $375,000, indicating a marginal increase of $100 compared to June 2022. Although the percentage increase seems small, it signifies a steady and stable pricing trend in the market.

The median asking price of all single-family homes sold in June was $369,990, while the median sales price was $360,000. Sellers received 97.3% of their asking price, indicating a slight negotiation between buyers and sellers.

In June 2022, the median asking price and sales price for single-family homes were $357,275 and $355,697, respectively. Sellers received 99.55% of their asking price in June 2022. Comparatively, the median selling price increased by 1.21% in June 2023, demonstrating a positive trend in the market.

Total single-family home sales in June 2023 amounted to 849 homes sold, experiencing a 16.79% decrease compared to June 2022, which saw 1,020 single-family homes sold.

Horry County Condos/Townhomes

Last month, there were 665 new condo and/or townhome listings, reflecting a 16.24% decrease compared to June 2022, which recorded 794 new listings. This decline in new listings suggests a similar trend to that of single-family homes.