Compared to July 2022, the number of new single-family home listings and condo/townhome listings has decreased, yet, the median list prices have increased slightly for both property types.
Month over month, we observe a decrease in new listings and sales for both single-family homes and condos/townhomes. Additionally, the median list prices and median sales prices have shown very slight variation from the previous month.
Overall, the market is showing signs of cooling off, with a decrease in both new listings and sales. The modest increases in median list prices for both property types suggest some level of demand, but the decline in median sales prices indicates a somewhat softer market.
Single-Family Homes and Condo/Townhome “Year Over Year” Comparison
Single Family Homes: Year Over Year
In July, 960 new single-family homes were listed for sale in Horry County, a decrease of 22% from the 1,217 listings in July 2022. The median list price for these homes last month was $361,316, showing a modest 2% increase from July 2022's $355,000.
As for the selling prices, the median sales price in July was $350,000, a 2.7% decrease compared to the $359,773 in July 2022. Moreover, 770 single-family homes were sold in July 2023, a 7% drop from the 828 homes sold in July 2022.
The average days on the market for homes sold in July was 123 days, slightly higher than the 108 days in July 2022. Similarly, the median days on the market increased to 97 days in July 2023 from 72 days in July 2022.
Condos/Townhomes: Year Over Year
In July, there were 694 new condo and/or townhome listings in Horry County, reflecting an 8.2% decrease from the 756 listings in July 2022. The median list price for these properties last month was $249,900, showing a 4.1% increase from July 2022's $239,999.
As for the selling prices, the median sales price in July 2023 was $247,500, a 4.2% increase compared to the $237,500 in July 2022.
Furthermore, 361 condos and/or townhomes were sold in July, a significant 26.6% drop from the 492 units sold in July 2022.
The average days on the market for condos and/or townhomes sold in July was 87 days, slightly higher than the 69 days in July 2022. Similarly, the median days on the market increased to 66 days in July 2023 from 53 days in July 2022.
Single-Family Homes and Condo/Townhome “Month Over Month” Comparison
Single Family Homes: Month Over Month
When we compare July to June, there was a 4.8% decrease in new single-family home listings, with 960 listings in July and 1,008 in June. The median list price also saw a 2.3% decline from $369,945 in June to $361,316 in July.
The number of single-family homes sold in July 2023 dropped by 17.7% from June 2023, with 770 homes sold in July and 936 in June.
Condos/Townhomes: Month Over Month
When comparing July and June, there was a 4.3% decrease in new condo and/or townhome listings, with 694 listings in July and 664 in June. The median list price also saw a 1.8% decline from $254,445 in June to $249,900 in July.
The number of condos and/or townhomes sold last month dropped by 31% from June 2023, with 361 units sold in July and 525 in June.
Percentage of Sales Price Received Versus Asking Price
Single-family home sellers that closed the sale of their home in July received 97.4% of their asking price.
Condo/townhome sellers that closed the sale of their home in July received 99% of their asking price.
Keep in mind, the percentage of sales price versus asking price is based on median list and sales price of those who sold their homes in July. Homes that are overpriced do not receive these same percentages of their asking price.
Total Sales By Cities within Horry County in July
Here is a breakdown of the total residential and condo sales in July 2023 for various cities in Horry County:
- Myrtle Beach: Residential (329) Condos (209)
- North Myrtle Beach: Residential (39) Condos (74)
- Little River: Residential (66) Condos (18)
- Surfside Beach: Residential (26) Condos (12)
- Longs: Residential (57) Condos (6)
- Conway: Residential (187) Condos (11)
- Aynor: Residential (16)
- Loris: Residential (16)
- Green Sea: Residential (0)
- Nichols: Residential (0 in the Horry County portion of Nichols)
