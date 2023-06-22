Editor's note: Seth June is the broker-in-charge of S.H. June & Associates, LLC in Myrtle Beach. His new column with MyHorryNews.com will bring you the latest news in the Myrtle Beach area real estate market, trends and information about the home-buying process.
Let’s go ahead and “dive” into some summer home maintenance tips.
As we’re entering summer and temperatures are rising, now's the perfect time to get prepared for some of the care your home deserves. Regular maintenance not only helps preserve the beauty and functionality of your home, but also protects your investment.
In this guide, we will discuss essential maintenance for homeowners for early summer, covering topics such as HVAC maintenance, outdoor maintenance, roof inspections and pest control. We’ll also cover some cost saving tips and do-it-yourself suggestions.
With the South Carolina summer heat, your HVAC system becomes your best friend. To keep it running smoothly and efficiently, follow these tips:
- Change your air filters. Dirty air filters reduce airflow and strain the system. The best practice is replacement every 1-3 months.
- Clear away debris, leaves and grass clippings from the outdoor unit to ensure proper airflow. It’s common in our area for there to be mold build-up on your outdoor unit as well. Simply take bleach wipes and wipe the dirt, grime and mold off your unit.
- Schedule professional maintenance. Consider hiring a professional HVAC technician to perform a comprehensive inspection and tune-up. This improves efficiency and prevents costly repairs down the road.
- Bonus tip For better cooling and airflow: Have ceiling fans rotate counter clockwise. This increases air circulation, cooling efficiency and helps eliminate stagnant air pockets in a room.
The summer season is also an ideal time to inspect your roof for any damage caused by winter weather or spring storms.
Here's what to check for:
Look for loose or damaged shingles. Replace shingles that are cracked, curled or missing.
Clear gutters and downspouts. For proper drainage, remove debris to prevent clogs and water damage.
Trim overhanging tree branches. Branches rubbing against the roof can cause damage and create pests' access.
Summer is the time to enjoy your outdoor spaces. To keep them in top shape:
Inspect and clean your deck or patio. Look for any signs of rot, loose boards or standing nails. Clean the surface with a power washer or scrub brush. Consider applying a fresh coat of sealant or stain. It’s also a great idea to power wash your home and driveway as well.
Maintain the lawn and landscaping. By regularly mowing the lawn, trimming shrubs, pulling weeds, cleaning your yard of debris and watering your plants, you’ll not only have incredible curb appeal but you’ll have great pride every time you enter your driveway. Plant your favorite flowers to add some color and apply mulch to retain moisture and prevent weed growth.
Check irrigation systems. Ensure sprinklers are functioning correctly. Adjust them to prevent water waste. If you have a well or the ability to get a well, even better. Save money and time by using your well to water the yard and plant life.
Seal windows and doors. Inspect and reseal any gaps or cracks to improve energy efficiency and keep pests out. It’s also a good idea to replace any damaged screens.
Clean outdoor furniture. Regularly clean and maintain outdoor furniture to extend its lifespan and your continued enjoyment.
Don’t forget to clean your grill or outdoor kitchen! Be prepared for friends and family coming over this summer.
Welcome to South Carolina where summer brings not only sunshine but also unwanted pests.
Protect your home from pesky critters with these tips:
- Seal cracks and crevices. Prevent pests from entering your home by sealing gaps around windows, doors, and utility openings.
- Keep the kitchen clean. Wipe up spills, store food properly, and empty the trash regularly to discourage ants and other insects.
- Remove standing water. Eliminate any stagnant water sources that can attract mosquitoes and other insects.
- Consider professional pest control services. If you're dealing with a pest infestation, it may be best to hire a professional pest control company to address the issue effectively.
- Bonus tip: Check your attic space and/or crawl space for any signs of rodent hibernation from winter. Use precaution when checking these spaces.
Cost-saving tips and DIY suggestions:
Use natural remedies for pest control. Consider using natural solutions like vinegar, baking soda, or essential oils to deter pests before resorting to chemical treatments.
Learn basic home repair skills. Equip yourself with basic tools and knowledge to handle minor repairs and maintenance, saving your money on hiring professionals.
Recommendations for hiring professional services:
While many tasks can be done by homeowners, some jobs are best left to experts. Here are some recommendations for hiring professional services:
Obtain multiple quotes from different service providers and compare their offerings and prices.
Check credentials and reviews. Look for licensed, insured, and reputable professionals. Read reviews and ask for references.
Schedule services in advance. Summer is a busy season for maintenance professionals, making appointments in advance will ensure timely service.
By following these summer maintenance tips, you can protect your investment, maintain your home's value, and enjoy a worry-free summer season. Remember, a little effort now can save you significant headaches and expenses in the future.
Happy summer maintenance!
