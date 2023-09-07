I was a Parrothead before Parrotheads existed. For those not sure what that is, a Parrothead is someone who loves the music of Jimmy Buffett.
And like the millions of Parrotheads across the world, this weekend’s news of Jimmy’s death was like losing a family member. It really surprised me how much it did affect me when I learned of his passing Saturday morning.
As I thought about it more, it started to make sense why I and so many more were crushed to hear this. Buffett has been a big part of my life since the early '70s as a freshman in college. It was then I first heard “Come Monday” and something resonated about that song.
A friend of mine had all of his albums at the time, three of them. I listened to them and knew this was a singer-songwriter that I could relate to. His messages were of the sea and a care-free lifestyle that overcame most of the world’s problems.
As the years moved ahead, the term Parrothead was coined by Timothy B. Schmidt the bassist for the Eagles who was playing for Jimmy at the time. By this time, Jimmy had attracted quite a following and his concerts were more like day-long festivals with folks dressed in all kinds of island regalia, including a wide array of parrots. Schmidt told Jimmy that instead of Deadheads, he had Parrotheads and the name stuck.
As I was reminiscing over more than four decades of Buffett, it was hard to pin down the best or most memorable of times. To the best of my recollection, I saw Jimmy at least 23 times in concert, give or take a concert or two.
But it was those particular moments that stand out the most. When I was at Clemson, a friend of mine got my roommate and I jobs working backstage at one of Jimmy’s shows. After we helped set up, his drummer came back to our apartment for a shower and a few drinks.
When I moved to Myrtle Beach, I was privileged to play percussion for a late friend of mine, Jan Vaughn, better known as Big Bam Boom. Most of his set list were Buffett’s tunes. We were invited to play the parking lot party before Jimmy’s concert in Columbia. To say the least, that was a wild time. Police came into the parking lot on horseback and by the time they left, the horses had Hawaiian leis around their necks.
Like a couple I met recently, Jimmy’s songs got me through some hard times as well. When my oldest sister died of cancer, I was put in charge of the music for her funeral. I knew she liked Jimmy and the preacher said it was the first Jimmy Buffett funeral he had ever performed.
His songs have meant so much and have meanings far beyond their lyrics. Applying for a job one day, the potential employer asked my philosophy of life. Jimmy’s song “Life Is Just a Tire Swing” immediately came to mind. Life has its ups and downs and twists and turns but if you let it, it will eventually come back to even keel like before. I didn’t get the job, but I did get a whole new philosophy about how to deal with life.
As we all take in what Jimmy meant to us and how much we will miss him, I lean on the song that was the last one played as my sister went to a better place.
“Breathe In, Breathe Out, Move On.”
Thank you Jimmy for writing the soundtrack to my life.
