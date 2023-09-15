Editor's note: Chase McIntosh Baillie is the food systems and safety area agent of Horry, Georgetown, Florence areas for Clemson Extension. This article is brought to you by the Clemson Extension in partnership with MyHorryNews.com.
As we approach the last few weeks of summer, preparations for the change of seasons begin. Youth and adults navigate the start of a new school year, retail stores reset for upcoming holidays, and small and large farmers transition into fall crops, winding down harvest of summer produce like peppers, eggplant and okra, making them harder to find at local markets. However, it is possible to get a second crop of garden favorites through a process called “ratooning” allowing for fruit production up until the first frost.
For some eaters, there are many foods and ingredients that illicit strong opinions, often based on one unpleasant sensory experience due to poor preparation, and not the food itself. Okra, a mucilaginous member of the Mallow family, is no stranger.
The natural sugars and soluble fiber contained in the plant, known as mucilage, are what cause okra to sometimes be gooey and slimy. This can be desirable as a thickener in soups, stews, gumbos and also offensive to some. However, it is possible to significantly reduce the slime factor, depending on the method of preparation and cooking. Keeping the pods whole, dicing and adding to your favorite cornmeal batter for muffins, hushpuppies, fritters, and skillet cornbread, or adding an acid, such as in pickling, can transform the once offensive, slimy, okra into a unique snack or condiment palatable to even the most sensitive critics. Try the following raw pack water bath canning pickle recipe from the National Center for Home Food Preservation at University of Georgia. Note: Peppers can be omitted. If pickles are not processed in a water bath or steam canner, product may be stored in the refrigerator for two weeks.
Pickled Dilled Okra
7 lbs small okra pods
6 small hot peppers
4 tsp dill seed
8 to 9 garlic cloves
2/3 cup canning or pickling salt
6 cups water
6 cups vinegar (5%)
Yield: 8 to 9 pints
Procedure: Wash and trim okra. Fill jars firmly with whole okra, leaving ½-inch headspace. Place 1 garlic clove in each jar. Combine salt, hot peppers, dill seed, water, and vinegar in large saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour hot pickling solution over okra, leaving ½-inch headspace. Process pints in a boiling water bath canner for the following times based on altitude (feet above sea level): 10 minutes: 0-1,000 ft; 15 minutes: 1,001-6,000 ft; 20 minutes: Above 6,000 ft.
If okra has been on the list of “foods I don’t eat,” maybe it’s time to revisit and experiment with this or one of the many other transformative methods of preparation. Whether fresh, frozen, raw, boiled, steamed, sauteed, fried, in a gumbo, jambalaya, succotash, stewed with tomatoes, dehydrated, freeze- dried, pickled or in a favorite cornmeal batter, okra can be enjoyed year-round by just about everyone willing to give it a chance, barring any allergies of course.
If you decide to experiment with okra, we welcome you to share that experience as a comment on our Carolina Canning Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/carolinacanning and tag us using the hashtag #carolinacanning. For more information on safe and effective food preservation and preparation Home and Garden Information Center website: clemson.edu/hgic. In addition to web-based resources, Chase Baillie, the area Food Systems and Safety agent offers classes, outreach and support to the public related to Food Systems, Safety, and Preservation throughout the year. For more information about upcoming Clemson Extension programs and educational opportunities for youth and adults, stay tuned to the Horry County Facebook page www.facebook.com/horryextension, and the Horry County Website: https://www.clemson.edu/extension/co/horry.html.
